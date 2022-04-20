Polypropylene Compound Market Analysis Covering Share, Growth, Trends Scope and Upcoming Opportunities With Forecast.

Emergen Research Logo

Polypropylene Compound Market Trends – Rapid growth of end-use automotive, electronics, textile, and construction industries

The PP compound market size reached USD 17.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The PP compound market size reached USD 17.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for long-fiber PP compound and increasing adoption of lightweight materials are some of the major factors driving global PP compound market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by increasing demand for PP compound due to rapid growth of end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, and construction.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Polypropylene (PP) Compound market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Polypropylene (PP) Compound business sphere.

Some major companies in the market report include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Avient Corporation, Ravago Holdings America, Inc., Washington Penn Plastic Co., Inc., Kingfa Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co., Ltd., PP-Plus Corporation, and HEXPOL AB (RheTech).

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Polypropylene (PP) Compound market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Polypropylene (PP) Compound market players.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Automotive segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for PP compounds such as resins and low-density PP compounds, which is boosting revenue growth of the automotive segment.

Impact copolymer segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to excellent performance in outdoor applications and components with cost-effective, low strength, and ductile materials. It can be used for various purposes such as blow molding, sheet extrusion, and thermoforming.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to its cost-efficient feedstock. Shale gas, which is derived from the feedstock, increases the cost competitiveness among manufacturers. Besides, presence of some major companies such as Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Kingfa Science &Technology Co. Ltd., and others is boosting growth of the PP compound market in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PP compound market on the basis of product, polymer type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mineral Filled

Compounded TPO

Compounded TPV

Glass Reinforced

Others

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Homo Polymers

Random Copolymers

Impact Copolymers

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Textiles

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Global Polypropylene Compound Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Polypropylene Compound market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Polypropylene Compound market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Polypropylene Compound market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Polypropylene Compound industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.



