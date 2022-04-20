Endometriosis Market Size, Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 2060.1 Million 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.6%, Market Trends – Increasing focus on improving women health

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global endometriosis market is expected to reach USD 2544.2 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are increasing awareness about early diagnosis and endometriosis treatment, and high number of females within reproductive age group that are exposed to possibilities of getting endometriosis.

Endometriosis is chronic inflammatory disorder in which endometrium, tissue lining the uterus, grows outside the uterine cavity causing irritation, and lesion formation within the pelvis. Its common side effects include extreme pain during periods, pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, pain while urinating, painful bowel movements, and sexual intercourse. Factors such as rising demand for advanced hormonal therapies, improving healthcare systems, and availability of patient assistance programs designed by various major players to reduce the burden of treatment costs are some of the major factors driving market revenue growth. Other factors such as increasing awareness about importance of early detection and treatment of endometriosis, and increasing efforts by public and private sectors to create awareness about the condition through marches, campaigns, and educational programs are also boosting market revenue growth. In addition, factors such as increasing focus on constant research and development, rising investments for developing advanced therapeutic treatments, and increasing focus on developing non-invasive diagnostic tests are expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

However, unavailability of advanced therapies and treatment facilities in some developing economies, lack of non-invasive diagnostic techniques, and high cost associated with advanced therapeutic drugs are some key factors that could hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Some key highlights of the report:

Based on diagnosis, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028 owing to high prevalence of endometriosis globally, rising need for early diagnosis, high efficiency rate, and availability of technologically advanced MRI machines.

Among the drug type segments, the oral contraceptive pills segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecast period owing to easy availability, ability to reduce extreme pelvic pain, and high efficiency in preventing recurrence of endometriosis lesions.

Among the treatment segments, the hormonal therapy segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as high usage of various hormonal therapies as a first-line treatment, easy availability of highly efficient drugs, and high focus on developing enhanced hormone-based therapies to reduce pain during endometriosis are factors boosting revenue growth of the segment.

Among the end use segments, the hospital segment is expected to register highest revenue growth rate owing to rising number of hospital admissions, and availability of various over-the-counter drugs and prescription medicines.

The endometriosis market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. High revenue share is attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of endometriosis, increasing reproductive population, and rapid advancements in endometriosis therapies and treatments. In addition, rising number of drug approvals, focus on developing therapeutically advanced treatments, and presence of major market players are factors driving revenue growth of the market in North America.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of endometriosis in countries in the region, high focus on improving women's health, and spreading awareness among women regarding endometriosis and importance of early diagnosis. Moreover, factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and rising investments for developing novel drugs and therapies are factors expected to boost Asia Pacific market revenue growth going ahead.

AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Meditrina Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Evotec AG, Addex Therapeutics, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., ElexoPharm, EndoCeutics, Gedeon Richter Plc., Myovant Sciences, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., and Merck and Co. Inc. are major companies profiled in the global market report.

In March 2020, Gedeon Richter Plc. partnered with Myovant Sciences to commercialize its relugolix combination tablet for endometriosis and uterine fibroids in Australia, Russia, and New Zealand.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Endometriosis Market Segmentation:

Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Ultrasound

Pelvic Exam

Laparoscopy

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Hysteroscopy

Sonohysterography

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

NSAIDs

Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone Agonists

Progestin

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hormonal Therapy

Pain Management

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospital

Pharmacies

Drugstores

E-commerce

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

