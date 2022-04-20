Technical Insulation Market Size: Leading Players, Demands, Trends, Growth Factors, Price and Gross Margin till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The Global Technical Insulation Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Technical Insulation market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The current trends of the Technical Insulation market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Technical Insulation market report.

The technical insulation market size is expected to reach USD 10.87 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing usage of technical insulation across industrial, offshore, and marine sectors as it provides a very cost-effective option to protect buildings, systems, and structures. Increasing awareness across various industries regarding the need for optimized insulation of process equipment and higher insulation standards for building service equipment in order to achieve higher energy efficiency is expected to drive growth of the technical insulation market during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Rockwool International A/S, Saint-Gobain Isover, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group plc, Armacell International S.A., L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A., Morgan Advanced Materials, Etex Group, and Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Technical Insulation market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Technical Insulation business sphere.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Technical Insulation market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Technical Insulation market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2020, Owens Corning, which is a leading global producer of fiberglass insulation launched next-generation insulation product made by PureFiber Technology. The next-generation insulation product is non-combustible, soft to the touch, easy to use, cut and spilt, has high strength, low permeability, and eliminates the use of weld mesh for support.

Hot insulation segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to prevent pipes from overheating while keeping the warmth inside the pipe is driving demand for hot insulation materials across industrial, marine, and offshore sectors.

Heating & plumbing segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cost-effective insulated pipes with outstanding technical properties is boosting utilization of technical insulation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global technical insulation market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cold-Rigid Insulation

Cold-Flexible Insulation

Hot Insulation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

HVAC

Heating & Plumbing

Acoustic

Industrial Processes

Refrigeration

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Energy

Industrial & OEM

Transportation

Commercial Buildings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

BENELUX

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Technical Insulation market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application.

