Polyester Filament Yarn Market Expected to Collect USD 106.23 Billion By 2030 | Reports And Data

Increasing demand from the textile industry, especially in the emerging economies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Polyester Filament Yarn Market is expected to reach USD 106.23 Billion by 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing applications of polyester filament yarns amongst the end-users.

The increasing use of polyester filament yarn in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The polyester filament yarns possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, find extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, and weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester filament yarns are resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC finds usage as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of fibers may result in a cement savings of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester filament yarns, owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of the environment.

Key participants include Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY) is a kind of polyester filament yarn, which is the primary polyester filament yarn produced by polymerizing and spinning processes. It is mostly used as a key raw material for drawn textured yarn (DTY).

By material, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) held a larger market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this grade is owing to the offering of high strength and lightweight properties.

By application, tire cord contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. Tire cord fabrics find application as strengthening materials for tires and are developed to maintain the structural shape of the tires and support automotive weight, thereby having a considerable impact on tire performance.

The North American market, led by the U.S., held the second-largest market share in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.8% in the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyester filament yarn market on the basis of product type, raw material, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Tire Cords

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Non-Woven Fabrics

Apparels

Others

Research Methodology – Polyester Filament Yarn Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Polyester Filament Yarn market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Polyester Filament Yarn market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Polyester Filament Yarn market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Polyester Filament Yarn market.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030 and Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

