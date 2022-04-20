Europe Citric Acid Market 2026: Share, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Demand
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Citric Acid Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of X% during 2021-2026.
Citric Acid (C6H8O7) is a weak organic, sharp-tasting crystalline tricarboxylic acid, which is extracted from sour fruits in the form of juice. It can be further formulated through the fermentation of molasses and glucose. Citric acid is widely used in the food and beverage (F&B) sector for eliminating the growth of microorganisms by lowering the PH levels.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Europe Citric Acid Market Trends:
The citric acid market of Europe is primarily being driven by the widespread adoption of citric acid in various industrial verticals, such as pharmaceuticals, commercial, residential, and food and beverage (F&B) for manufacturing medicines, cosmetics, personal care products and alcohol. Furthermore, numerous initiatives undertaken by the European Union (EU) for launching sustainable product variants is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing utilization of novel enzyme immobilization technology and the rising demand for organic products, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the region.
Europe Citric Acid Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, application, form.
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Household Detergents and Cleaners
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Breakup by Form:
Anhydrous
Liquid
Breakup by Country:
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
