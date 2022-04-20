Agriculture Surfactants Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 2.48 Billion by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

Emergen Research Logo

The growth in demand for agrochemicals, adoption of precision farming, and protected agriculture practices are driving the need for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Agriculture Surfactants Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Agriculture Surfactants industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Agriculture Surfactants market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Agriculture Surfactants market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

The Agriculture Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The size of the market for agricultural surfactants is expected to experience a significant upsurge due to the rising demand for agrochemicals driven by the introduction of precision farming and controlled farming.

This is primarily used with compositions of pesticides, including fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, plant growth regulators, and foliar nutrients to achieve better plant nutrition, which will stimulate the growth of the demand for the market. Such additives reduce the surface tension of the water present in a pesticide dissolution medium resulting in increased wettability, durability, and penetration of the surface of the herb, thereby spurring the market for the product.

Key participants include AnQore, Avantor Performance Materials, Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Nova Molecular Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical Company Limited, CNPC Jilin Chemical Corporation Limited, AlzChem AG, and Dupont, among others.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Agriculture Surfactants market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Agriculture Surfactants market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Agriculture Surfactants market.

Key Highlights From The Report

Synthetic surfactants are primarily obtained from petroleum or petroleum-based materials chemical synthesis. This category experienced significant growth in 2019, owing to the increasing use of surfactants in herbicides and fungicides.

Non-ionic surfactants are the most commonly used surfactants in the horticulture industry. They are used as they do not harm the plants and break water surface tension easily. Even though their application is rare in the industry, the segment held the largest share of 33.6% in the year 2019.

Water-based herbicide spray contains surfactants for dispersing, emulsifying, wetting, and spreading the liquid in the plants. They are used to enhance the retention of spray droplets and penetration of the ingredients into the plants.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Surfactants Market on the basis of type, substrate, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-ionic

Anionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic

Bio-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insecticide

Herbicide

Fungicide

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Agriculture Surfactants Market:

The global Agriculture Surfactants market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Agriculture Surfactants business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.