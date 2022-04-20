Legal Marijuana Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 19.82 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.4%, Trends – Rising number of research and development and clinical trial activities

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 98.57 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Various countries across the globe have legalized cannabis, this coupled with increasing changes in government policies to support use of cannabis for medicinal use are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising number of research and development and clinical trial activities in the field globally is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Marijuana usage as a recreational use is banned in in various countries worldwide. As a result of long-fought legalization initiatives, several countries including Uruguay and Canada, and various states in the United States, already had legalized the cultivation, sale, and use of marijuana for medicinal and recreational uses. Increasing cannabis legalization could have a diverse range of effects on society and economy of countries where it is legal. Marijuana legalization enables the government to control production and sales on an application basis, ensuring that cannabis industry contributes to GDP of the country. Marijuana consumers now consider purchasing cannabis more frequently following legalization than before. Simultaneously, more customers are considering purchasing recreational marijuana more frequently. Additionally, recreational marijuana businesses' R&D activities are expected to increase as the number of countries which have legalized marijuana continue to rise, thereby, bolstering legal marijuana industry growth. However, high risk of respiratory problems and cognition-related effects are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Marijuana flower segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period due to a growing weed industry as a result of an increase in tobacco smokers across the world, which is raising demand for marijuana flowers.

THC-dominant segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period due to growing usage of THC-dominant marijuana strains for the treatment of glaucoma, muscular spasticity, low appetite, insomnia, chronic pain, anxiety, and nausea.

Medical segment is expected to register considerable revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for marijuana to relieve pain in various health conditions such as cancer, seizures, AIDS, and other diseases.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Enlightened government regulations, as well as full legalization of marijuana for recreational and medical usages in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada have bolstered market growth in this region.

Major players in the market include CanniMed Therapeutics Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Cannabis Sativa, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Aphria Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., Lexaria Corporation, OrganiGram Holdings Inc., Tilray Inc., and Cronos Group Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)

Marijuana Flower

Extracts

Tinctures

Oil

Others

Strain Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)

CBD-dominant

THC-dominant

Balanced CBD and THC

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)

Recreational

Medical

Mental Disorders

Chronic Pain

Cancer

Others

Cosmetics

Others

Species Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2018-2028)

Sativa

Indica

Hybrid

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

