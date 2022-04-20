Europe Ceramic Ball Bearings Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast 2026

Europe Ceramic Ball Bearings Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Ceramic ball bearings are durable mechanical components that offer high dimensional stability compared to their counterparts. They have a smooth and round surface, provide optimum resistance against corrosion and heat, and require less energy due to their high speed that minimizes friction. As a result, they find extensive application in various end use industries across Europe.

Europe Ceramic Ball Bearings Market Trends:

The market growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of ceramic ball bearings in the automotive industry across Europe. As these bearings are lightweight and hard and can perform well in harsh and adverse conditions, they are used in gearboxes, engines, transmissions, and steering wheels of cars. Moreover, the increasing demand for private cars and commercial vehicles is impelling the market growth across the region. Additionally, the rising utilization of ceramic ball bearings in the mining industry and the manufacturing of marine and rail equipment is anticipated to strengthen the market growth across the region.

Europe Ceramic Ball Bearings Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, raw material, product type, application.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Zirconium Oxide

Silicon Nitride

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings

Full Ceramic Ball Bearings

Breakup by Application:

Electric Motor

Automobile

Under Water Equipment

Laboratory Equipment

Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

