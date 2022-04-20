Global Precast Concrete Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the precast concrete market size is expected to grow from $95.86 billion in 2021 to $100.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.35%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s precast concrete market research the market is expected to reach $125.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.57%. Increasing expenditure on road and water infrastructure is significantly driving the growth of the precast concrete market.

The precast concrete market consists of the sales of precast concrete by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to the prefabricated concrete products made beforehand in a conducive environment. Precast concrete is a simple concrete that has been cast in a location beside the one in which it would be used. It is easier to control the mix, placement, and curing of precast because it is produced in a managed casting environment. Precast concrete is widely used due to its functional versatility in parking garages, bridges, office buildings, stadiums, shops, and housing with repetitive and modular elements.

Global Precast Concrete Market Trends

3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the precast concrete market. Major companies operating in the precast concrete sector are focused on developing new 3D printing solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Precast Concrete Market Segments

The global precast concrete market is segmented:

By Product: Structural Building Components, Architectural Building Components, Transportation Products, Water and Waste Handling Products, Others

By Element: Columns and Beams, Floors and Roofs, Walls and Barriers, Girders, Pipes, Paving Slabs, Utility Vaults, Others

By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential, Infrastructure

By Geography: The global precast concrete market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides precast concrete global market overviews, global precast concrete global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global precast concrete global market, precast concrete global market share, precast concrete market segments and geographies, precast concrete market players, precast concrete market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The precast concrete market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Boral, LafargeHolcim, Gulf Precast, Olsan Precast, Forterra, Spancrete, ELO Beton, Balfour Beatty plc, CEMEX, Laing O’Rourke, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., GRH, Skanska AB, Gulermak A.S, Oldcastle Precast, Elematic, Atco Group, Coreslab, Coltman Precast Concrete, Larsen & Toubro, HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG., Elementbau Osthessen, ELO KG, Taisei Corporation and Kiewit Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

