Industrial Pumps Market Projected to reach approximately USD 95.09 Billion by 2030: Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Industrial Pumps Market – Forecast to 2030.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Industrial Pumps market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry's annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics.

Key Factors Driving the Global Materials & Chemicals Market Growth

As per the latest market research report by Reports and Data, the global materials & chemicals market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 95.09 Billion in 2030 from USD 61.63 Billion in 2021, registering a 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The global materials & chemicals market revenue is primarily attributed to factors such as growth are fast-paced industrialization globally, rising demand for raw materials and chemicals in the buildings & construction, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, agriculture, textile, and pulp & paper industries, and increasing demand for essential consumer goods including packaged foods & beverages, household hygiene products, and personal care products & cosmetics. Increasing industrial applications of specialty chemicals, a surge in demand for high-performance, organic agrochemicals, growing environmental awareness among consumers, growing need for eco-friendly and sustainable raw materials & chemicals, and increasing government investments in the materials & chemicals industry are other factors driving revenue growth of this market.

Growing construction, automotive, and manufacturing industries are expected to raise the demand for industrial pumps in the Asia Pacific region. The Indian government has passed a policy for the promotion of FDI investment in the oil and gas sector. This will increase the production of petrochemicals and polymers in the country, hence propelling the demand in this region. Increased investment in desalination plants and wastewater is also expected to increase the sale of industrial pumps. Industrial Pumps are also in high demand from the power generation sector.

Key participants include Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), ITT Inc. (U.S.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Titan Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Ebara Corp. (Japan), Weir Group PLC (Scotland), Schlumberger Ltd. (U.S.), Baker Hughes Inc. (U.S.), and Clyde Union Inc. (Scotland) among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The operation of an intelligent motor-pump system in an integrated, coordinated manner can achieve unprecedented and important capabilities for protecting critical processes, process equipment, operations personnel, and the environment. This system also provides a basis for dynamic optimization of critical operating and financial objectives such as long MTBF, low life-cycle cost, or low cost per gallon pumped. Future intelligent systems will provide the basis for next-generation CBM systems, future distributed intelligent systems, and autonomous, agent-based systems. These emerging trends are driving increasing automation in the industry

Centrifugal pumps hold a major share of the Pump Type segment and are expected to maintain this leading position in the Industrial Pump industry during the forecast period

Water and wastewater treatment plants have a very large market share in the End Use segment. An increase in desalination efforts and regulations curtailing the dumping of industrial wastes will enhance the demand for industrial pumps in this sector

The construction sector is forecasted to have a high CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecasted period. The construction boom being seen in the APAC region is pushing the demand for industrial pumps from this sector

Oil and Gas occupy a significant market share and are forecasted to generate high revenues for the industrial pump market

Growth in process manufacturing activity will result in an increase in demand for positive displacement pumps

With the increase in manufacturing and processing activities, demand for aftermarket parts will see an upswing, majorly for the chemical industry as they have harsh operating environments for workers, where industrial pumps are used extensively

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Industrial Pumps market on the basis of Type, Capacity, End Users, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Centrifugal Pumps

Reciprocating Pumps

Rotary Pumps

Diaphragm Pumps

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Small Capacity Pumps

Medium Capacity Pumps

High Capacity Pumps

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Construction

Water and wastewater

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America

