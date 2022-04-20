Metabolomics Market Analysis 2022-2028 - Rising Prevalence Of Various Infectious Diseases Globally

Reports And Data

High demand for metabolomics from various research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is a key factor

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metabolomics market size is expected to reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Metabolomics market revenue growth can be attributed to its widespread use in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and contact research organizations.

Constant development of advanced healthcare technologies by major players is expected to support metabolomics market growth during the forecast period. In addition, in developed countries, presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure for precise diagnosis and treatment of various disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Demand for metabolomics is increasing because of its ability to work as a drug discovering tool. Metabolomics is utilized for discovering different types of drugs as it can improve testing and discovery of novel drugs.

However, lack of awareness about metabolomics in underdeveloped countries, complexity of data generated during research activities, lack of advanced healthcare facilities in emerging countries, and high cost of novel tools and equipment can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By application, biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing use of biomarkers can help in improving the diagnosis and therapeutic process of patients. In addition, rising technological advancements and increasing usage of metabolic biomarkers to determine the pathophysiological medical conditions of patients would propel growth of this segment. At present, metabolomics is considered to be one of the most important tools for biomarker discovery.

By end-use, academic and research institutes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 in the global market. Increasing number of government-funded researches that are being performed at academic and research institutes in the field of metabolomics is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Demand for metabolomics is increasing because of technological advancements and launch of new products & services in the market. Additionally, utilization of metabolomics in precision medicine is boosting metabolomics market revenue growth.

Metabolomics market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Rising awareness among people, presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure for supporting R&D activities, and technological advancements are anticipated to propel growth of this region. Apart from that, increasing geriatric population and rising number of research & development activities in the field of metabolomics would also drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Major players profiled in the global market report include Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation (SCIEX), LECO Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Kore Technology Limited, and Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.

Metabolomics Market Segmentation:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Metabolomics Separation Tools

Gas Chromatography

High-performance Liquid Chromatography

Ultra-performance Liquid Chromatography

Capillary Electrophoresis

Metabolomics Detection Tools

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

Mass Spectroscopy (MS)

Surface-Based Mass Analysis

Bioinformatics Tools and Services

Bioinformatics Services

Bioinformatics Tools and Database

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Functional Genomics

Personalized Medicines

Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Other Indications

Global Metabolomics Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Metabolomics Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Metabolomics market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Metabolomics market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Metabolomics market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

