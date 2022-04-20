Metabolomics Market Analysis 2022-2028 - Rising Prevalence Of Various Infectious Diseases Globally
Reports And Data
High demand for metabolomics from various research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies is a key factor
NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metabolomics market size is expected to reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Metabolomics market revenue growth can be attributed to its widespread use in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and contact research organizations.
Constant development of advanced healthcare technologies by major players is expected to support metabolomics market growth during the forecast period. In addition, in developed countries, presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure for precise diagnosis and treatment of various disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Demand for metabolomics is increasing because of its ability to work as a drug discovering tool. Metabolomics is utilized for discovering different types of drugs as it can improve testing and discovery of novel drugs.
However, lack of awareness about metabolomics in underdeveloped countries, complexity of data generated during research activities, lack of advanced healthcare facilities in emerging countries, and high cost of novel tools and equipment can hamper market growth over the forecast period.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
By application, biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing use of biomarkers can help in improving the diagnosis and therapeutic process of patients. In addition, rising technological advancements and increasing usage of metabolic biomarkers to determine the pathophysiological medical conditions of patients would propel growth of this segment. At present, metabolomics is considered to be one of the most important tools for biomarker discovery.
By end-use, academic and research institutes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 in the global market. Increasing number of government-funded researches that are being performed at academic and research institutes in the field of metabolomics is driving revenue growth of this segment.
Demand for metabolomics is increasing because of technological advancements and launch of new products & services in the market. Additionally, utilization of metabolomics in precision medicine is boosting metabolomics market revenue growth.
Metabolomics market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Rising awareness among people, presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure for supporting R&D activities, and technological advancements are anticipated to propel growth of this region. Apart from that, increasing geriatric population and rising number of research & development activities in the field of metabolomics would also drive revenue growth of the market in this region.
Major players profiled in the global market report include Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation (SCIEX), LECO Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Kore Technology Limited, and Human Metabolome Technologies Inc.
Metabolomics Market Segmentation:
Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Metabolomics Separation Tools
Gas Chromatography
High-performance Liquid Chromatography
Ultra-performance Liquid Chromatography
Capillary Electrophoresis
Metabolomics Detection Tools
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)
Mass Spectroscopy (MS)
Surface-Based Mass Analysis
Bioinformatics Tools and Services
Bioinformatics Services
Bioinformatics Tools and Database
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Academic and Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Biomarker Discovery
Drug Discovery
Toxicology Testing
Nutrigenomics
Functional Genomics
Personalized Medicines
Others
Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Cancer
Cardiovascular Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Metabolic Disorders
Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Other Indications
Global Metabolomics Market Report: Regional Segmentation
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Global Metabolomics Market: Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary Sources
1.4.2. Secondary Sources
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Price trend Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Metabolomics market over the forecast period?
What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?
Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Metabolomics market?
Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Metabolomics market over the forecast years?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
