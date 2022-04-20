Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Benefits From The Growing Global Demand For Fuel EVs

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Hydrogen Fuel Cells Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for fuel cell electric vehicles around the world is contributing to the growth of the hydrogen fuel cell market. Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) powered by hydrogen are called hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The surge in demand for fuel cell electric vehicles leads to increased demand for hydrogen fuel cells. For example, according to the Passenger Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles report, the sales of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles reached 27,500 in 2020. Moreover, the sales of passenger fuel cell vehicles reached 8,500 in 2020, the highest annual sales compared to any of previous years. Rising sales in fuel cell electric vehicles demonstrate the growing demand for fuel cell electric vehicles, thereby contributing to the hydrogen fuel cells market growth.

In April 2021, Alstom, a France-based company engaged in developing and marketing mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation acquired Helion Hydrogen Power for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Alstom expands its portfolio of innovative & competitive solutions products and strengthens its expertise in sustainable intelligent mobility. Helion Hydrogen Power is a France-based company that is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell modules for rail and marine applications.

Read more on the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-fuel-cells-global-market-report

The global hydrogen fuel cells market size is expected to grow from $3.85 billion in 2021 to $5.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.7%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The hydrogen fuel cell market share is expected to reach $22.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 41.5%.

The companies in the hydrogen fuel cell market are developing new technologies to reduce the weight, manufacturing costs, and component requirements of hydrogen fuel cells. Advances in technologies improve the efficiency of hydrogen fuel cells. For example, in July 2021, Hyzon Motors Inc., a US-based manufacturer of commercial vehicles powered by zero-emission hydrogen fuel cells announced a new commercial vehicle that could reduce the weight and manufacturing costs of a commercial vehicle powered by Hyzon's hydrogen fuel. The system's metal structure is integrated with lightweight composite materials in this revolutionary technology.

Major players covered in the global hydrogen fuel cells industry are Panasonic, Intelligent Energy Holdings, FuelCell Energy, Plug Power, Hyster-Yale, Doosan Fuel Cell, Ballard Power Systems, Nedstack fuel cell technology, Pearl Hydrogen, and Hydrogenics.

TBRC’s global hydrogen fuel cells market report is segmented by type into polymer exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC), direct methanol fuel cells (DMFC), solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), others, by application into stationary, transport, portable, by end-user into fuel cell vehicles, utilities, defense.

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Global Market Report 2022– By Type (Polymer Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)), By Application (Stationary, Transport, Portable), By End User (Fuel Cell Vehicles, Utilities, Defense) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hydrogen fuel cells market overview, hydrogen fuel cells market forecast, hydrogen fuel cells market size and hydrogen fuel cells market growth for the whole market, hydrogen fuel cells market segments, geographies, hydrogen fuel cells market trends, hydrogen fuel cells market drivers, hydrogen fuel cells market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5434&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Green Hydrogen Global Market Report 2021 - By Technology (Alkaline Electrolyzer, Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), By Application (Power Generation, Transport), By End-Use Industry (Petrochemicals, Food And Beverages, Medical, Chemical, Glass), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-hydrogen-global-market-report

Hydrogen Powered Transport Global Market Report 2022 – By Fuel Cell Technology Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells), By Vehicle Type (Cars, Buses, Trucks), By End Use (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogenpowered-transport-global-market-report

Hydrogen Energy Storage Global Market Report 2022 – By Storage Technology (Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based), By State (Liquid, Gas, Solid), By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Utilities) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-energy-storage-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC