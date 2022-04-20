Niacinamide Market Size 2021-2028 | Increasing Preference For Over-The-Counter Drugs

Reports And Data

Increasing use of niacinamide in treating skin disorders and high demand for feed grade niacinamide are expected to drive market revenue growth

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global niacinamide market size is expected to reach USD 785.02 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing availability of cost-effective face serums and moisturizers containing niacinamide and rising demand for feed grade niacinamide to improve animal nutrition are driving market revenue growth. Increasing use of niacinamide in cosmeceuticals to improve skin and hair health, growing number of research studies to explore the potential of niacinamide in prevention and treatment of skin cancers, and high popularity of over-the-counter anti-aging and skin brightening treatment are some other key factors expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2756

Niacinamide is an active form of vitamin B and is a crucial component of coenzymes such as Nictotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD), NADH, NADP, and NADPH. It offers multi-purpose benefits in skin care by acting as a potent conditioning agent in skin and hair care products. Niacinamide also enhances structural integrity of the skin barrier and plays a vital role in skin homeostasis by enhancing synthesis of lipid components. Niacinamide has a wrinkle-smoothing effect on ageing skin, inhibits photocarcinogenesis, and improves pigmentation disorders, which has boosted its use in personal care products and cosmeceuticals. Over recent years, extensive research & development activities have been carried out to explore the potential of niacinamide in treatment and prevention of non-melanoma cancers and this is expected to further boost revenue growth of this market going ahead.

Niacinamide is primarily involved in cellular energy metabolism, DNA repair, and efficient regulation of transcription process. It is widely used in anti-acne, akin whitening, and skin rejuvenation treatments, owing to its anti-inflammatory and sebostatic role – which reduces levels of free radicals in the body and sebum secretion on face. In addition, growing supplementation of niacinamide in animal feed to prevent vitamin B3 deficiency and associated conditions in livestock is also expected to contribute to market growth. However, minor side effects associated with niacinamide such as nausea, vomiting, rashes, burning and irritation of skin, and allergic reaction can limit adoption of products containing this vitamin among certain individuals, and this can potentially hamper market growth going ahead.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Pharmaceutical grade niacinamide segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to growing demand for cosmeceuticals to treat skin disorders and conditions, development of robust anti-aging treatments, and prevention of vitamin B3 deficiency.

Granular segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to increasing use of granular niacinamide in the production of vitamin B3 dietary supplements such as tablets and hard shell capsules, animal feed fortification, and cosmetics.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share over the forecast period, owing to increasing investment to accelerate research studies on potential therapeutic applications of niacinamide, higher use of niacinamide for treatment of atopic dermatitis, diabetes mellitus, acne and skin lesion, and cancer.

Europe is expected to register a steady revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products containing niacinamide due to higher incidence of skin cancer and growing focus on protecting skin from UV rays. Increasing use of feed grade niacinamide to combat vitamin B3 deficiency in livestock is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of this market in the region.

Some major companies profiled in the market report are Lonza Group, Vertellus, Vanetta, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Foodchem International Corporation, Merck KGaA, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., BASF SE, and Lasons India.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/niacinamide-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Niacinamide Market Segmentation:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Granular

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical

Cosmeceutical

Human Nutrition

Animal Nutrition

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2756

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2756

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best customized report.

Browse More Reports:

Biochip Market Trends @ https://picante.today/b2b-press-releases/?rkey=20220303EN80639&filter=16704

Biochip Market Growth @ http://www.pharmaopportunities.com/blank.aspx?rkey=20220303IO80639&filter=9436

Biochip Market Share @ http://www.onenewspage.us/prnewswire.php?rkey=20220303IO80639&filter=4884

Biochip Market Trends @ http://www.onenewspage.com/prnewswire.php?rkey=20220303IO80639&filter=3968

Biochip Market Growth @ http://www.onenewspage.com/prnewswire.php?rkey=20220303EN80639&filter=3968

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.