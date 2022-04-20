Optically Clear Adhesives Market Size is Surging Worldwide in upcoming Years till 2030 | Says - Reports Data

Reports And Data

Optically Clear Adhesives Market are huge demand for bonding and laminations using optically clear epoxies & acrylics in the automotive & aeronautic industries

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optically clear adhesives market size was significantly robust in 2021, and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rising demand for smart devices owing to rapid population growth and rapid advancements in automotive, aeronautics, and electronic industries are some major factors expected to drive revenue growth of global optically clear adhesives market. Optically clear adhesives are transparent adhesives, used for bonding of visual clear components. They are made of acrylic or methyl acrylic polymers and acrylic-based resins. These adhesives are used for bonding multiple layers of an object together. Demand for these adhesives is rising owing to its properties such as high durability, superior optical characteristics, re-workability, and high adhesion capacity to non-even surfaces, among others.

Optically clear adhesives are used for bonding of cover lens or other materials to main sensor unit in touch panels and display systems of various devices for obtaining transparent, Ultraviolet (UV) resistant and low-haze final products. In addition, bonding using these adhesives improves contrast ratio by reducing amount of reflected light leading to enhanced viewing ability. Application of optically clear adhesives in the automotive and electronic industries is increasing rapidly owing to its high tensile strength and resistant to high temperatures. Bonding of devices using these adhesives reduces light loss due to reflection and provides user with extended battery life. Moreover, adoption of these contaminant free and bubble resistant adhesives is increasing across the globe for laminations exposed to heat and humidity.

This report on the Optically Clear Adhesives market offers an extensive analysis of the trends to estimate its growth in the near future. It provides historical investigation and evaluates the trends observed in the data gathered to speculate the development in its size, share, demand, total earnings, and revenue. It considers the years 2019 and 2021 to collect historical data while considering 2021 as the base year to draw a forecast for the years 2022 to 2030. This assessment indicates a stable CAGR in the predicted duration and discusses those sectors that might boost the development of the industry.

The report covers extensive profiling of the Emerging Manufacturers, including:

Henkel AG & Company

The 3M Company

Dow Corning

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Tesa SE

Saint-Gobain SA

Dymax Corporation

DELO Industrial Adhesives LLC

Hitachi chemical

du Pont de Nemours and Company

Cyberbond LLC

Toray Industries

Master Bond Inc.

Adhesives Research Inc.

Norland Products Incorporated

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share in Global Optically Clear Adhesives Market:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Demand for optically clear adhesives is rising owing to rapid growth of consumer electronics segment. In addition, rapid advancements of automotive industries in major countries such as the U.S and Canada are leading to increasing usage of optically clear adhesives for bonding displays, touchscreens, and various other automobile applications. Moreover, demand for optically clear adhesives is rapidly increasing in the region owing to rising adoption of smart phones, laptops, LEDs in residential and commercial sectors, incorporation of UV resistant automotive devices and electronics devices, among others.

Asia-Pacific to Account for Significant Revenue CAGR:

Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to rapid industrialization, increasing population and changing consumer preferences leading to rising adoption of smart devices, LED and LCD screens, among others. In addition, demand for optically clear adhesives is rising due to increasing government investments, rising research activities and technological advancements in major countries such as South Korea, India, Indonesia, and China.

The Optically Clear Adhesives market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Silicone

Epoxy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Tablets

Mobile Phones

Television

Automotive

Monitors

Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The Optically Clear Adhesives report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.

