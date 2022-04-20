Cell Therapy Market Size 2021-2028 Increasing Number Of Cell-Based Research Activities Are Driving Global Market Growth

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 6.11 Billion 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – rapid advancements in cell therapy

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell therapy market is expected to reach USD 9.24 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth include increasing GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification approvals for cell therapy manufacturing, rising awareness about stem cell therapies, and increasing funds by public and private sectors.

Cellular therapy is a transplantation process carried out by grafting or injecting viable cells into the donor’s body to replace or repair damaged tissues and cells that cannot be replenished by healthy cells. This therapy is widely used in treating various health conditions such as spinal cord injuries, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, stroke, urinary problems, head injuries, stroke, and infectious diseases, among others. Factors such as rapid increase in the number of clinical trials, improving healthcare facilities, rising disposable income, and healthcare expenditure, and high adoption of human cells for cell therapy research are boosting market revenue growth. In addition, increasing focus on commercializing stem cell treatments and increasing investments to develop enhanced and effective therapies are expected to boost market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as rising ethical concerns about stem cell research, unavailability of well-trained healthcare professionals to handle complex instruments in research laboratories, and budget constraints for certain cell-based research projects are factors that could hamper global market growth to some extent going ahead.

Some key highlights of the report:

Among the therapeutic area, the malignancies segment accounted for higher revenue share between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as rising prevalence of various types of cancer, rapid advancements in cell-based therapies, increasing cases of cancer relapse, and increasing usage of cell therapies for cancer treatment.

Based on therapy type, the allogenic therapy is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share over the forecast period increasing prevalence of various types of cancer, and chronic disorders, rising incidence of cancer relapse, and increasing investments in R&D activities.

Based on cell type, the stem cell segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing research activities on stem cell treatment, and increasing stem cell banks across the globe.

Based on end use, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period owing to increasing number of patients suffering from various chronic diseases, expanding healthcare budget, and easy access to latest cell therapies.

The cell therapy market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028 owing to factors such as high prevalence of various cardiovascular, neurological diseases, cancer, presence of well-developed healthcare and research facilities, and availability of advanced cell therapies. In addition, presence of key market players, rising investments in R&D activities, and increasing demand for regenerative medicine are other factors driving North America market growth.

Asia Pacific market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid revenue growth is attributed to factors such as growing geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic illnesses, and rising public awareness about cell therapies. Moreover, increasing adoption of regenerative medicine, increasing investments in research & development activities, and availability of research approvals to develop effective cell therapies, treatment and products are factors driving market growth in Asia Pacific.

Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Anterogen Co., Ltd., Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Medipost Co. Ltd., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., PHARMICELL Co., Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l., Tameika Cell Technologies, Inc., Cells for Cells, NuVasive, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Celgene Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Danaher Corporation are key players profiled in the global market report.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Cell Therapy Market Segmentation:

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Malignancies

Autoimmune Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Dermatology

Others

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Stem Cells

Bone Marrow

Umbilical Cord derived

Adipose derived Stem Cells

Others

Non-Stem Cells

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Regenerative Medicine Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

