Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size 2021-2028 - Adoption Of Cloud Computing In Healthcare Sector

Increasing number of patient footfalls in healthcare facilities and rising need for a systematic support system are driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) market size is expected to reach USD 2,562.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for precise and error-free tools for handling huge data of patients is driving market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is resulting in rising number of patient footfall in hospitals, which is expected to result in increase in data volume generated by the hospitals. For instance, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania use a machine learning tool to predict patients at highest risk for developing severe sepsis in just 12 hours. This new tool can monitor hundreds of key variables in real-time by taking data from more than 160,000 patients.

Adoption of cloud computing in the healthcare sector is also driving market growth. Increasing usage of healthcare IoT devices and need to document and analyze large volumes of data to deliver both personal and population health management services require cloud computing from business and technology perspectives. Cloud computing also facilitates application of technologies such as Big Data analytics, cognitive computing, mobile collaboration, and information exchange which accelerates delivery of advanced healthcare solutions. Governments of various countries across the globe also play an important role in implementing any new system or technology in the healthcare industry. CDSS is expensive and thus financial support and awareness spread by governments of various countries is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

However, cost of implementing a CDSS is very high, and it may not be feasible for all hospitals and clinical centers, which could hamper market revenue growth in the near future. In addition, servicing and software upgradation costs of these systems can sometimes be more than the price of original products.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions entered into a partnership with San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, which has chosen its Electronic Health Record (EHR) suite named Sunrise Community Care, built particularly for community hospitals.

Integrated CDSS segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020, owing to high demand for CDSS with novel functionalities to collaborate and exchange information amongst healthcare providers.

By level of interactivity, passive CDSS segment revenue is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, as it offers referential links to evidence-based content and resources. Hospitals and clinics often deploy these links to make decisions for evidence-based guidelines, drug libraries, agency policies, and bibliographic searches, among others.

Inpatient segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020 due to need to manage large volume of patient data that can be captured and analyzed by healthcare professionals. Revenue share of this segment is also increasing as CDSS may be economical for healthcare system and can help to reduce length-of-stay, providing advantages such as low-cost medication options and decreasing test duplication.

Diagnostic decision support segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing prevalence of allergies, especially drug allergies, is driving demand for diagnostic decision support systems for recommending, dispensing, or administering a drug to reduce medication error that may otherwise occur and lead to adverse consequences.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to ongoing technological advancement, high awareness of these systems among patients, and increasing focus of government bodies on providing better healthcare services to people.

Some major companies profiled in the global market report are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-Premises CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Inpatient

Ambulatory Care

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best customized report.

