Metaverse in Media and Entertainment Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Forecasts Research to 2030

The study explores in details about the recent trend fast gaining momentum in the Metaverse in Media and Entertainment

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising popularity of metaverse platforms for entertainment purposes such as gaming and sports, advancements in AR and VR immersive tech, and increasing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and smartphones across the globe

Integration of metaverse in media and entertainment sector can enable brands to express and interact with consumers in ways that would reduce marketing costs and eliminate geographical limitations. Rapid growth and increase in number of virtual events and digital innovations in the metaverse, increasing adoption of metaverse by key companies to establish their presence in virtual worlds, and rising need for engaging and immersive costumer experience are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Metaverse platform for the entertainment industry facilitates development of a platform filled with content created by users and artists instead of hosting platforms which is expected to create numerous opportunities for creative content creation. In addition, rapid adoption of advanced technologies to create digital collectibles in the metaverse to offer better experiences is another factor expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Metaverse combines key attributes and elements of gaming, social media, and video communication to develop innovative experiences that mixes different digital media experiences on a single platform. Metaverse enables creation of a persistent venue wherein numerous artists can perform in an environment that resemble real-time live concerts. Virtual concerts and events have enabled artists cover up losses caused to lockdowns and social distancing during the pandemic. Metaverse also enables a greater flexibility and visibility for users while attracting a significantly large audience for artists. Rapid popularity of NFTs in the metaverse is a key factor driving adoption of the metaverse in the media and entertainment sector. NFTs enable artists to have a better control over their art and merchandise and allows them to monetize their art in a transparent and better way. Metaverse also has the ability to augment experiences of 3D and 4D cinemas and this is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead. However, legal challenges associated with authentication of digital collectibles, low awareness and acceptance of metaverse in certain countries across the globe, and rising concerns regarding privacy of users and side effects of VR and AR devices are some factors that can potentially hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Metaverse in Media and Environment market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Metaverse in Media and Environment market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Hungama Digital Media

Qualcomm

OverActive Media

Zilliqa

GameOn

Tetavi

Scuti

AdQuire Media

Atom Universe

Aomen City

Gamefam

Roblox

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Metaverse in Media and Environment market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Metaverse in Media and Environment market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in media and entertainment market on the basis of technology, product, end use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Extended Reality (XR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cryptocurrency

NFTs

Digital Assets

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Film Production Companies

Music Labels

OTT Platforms

Television Broadcasters

Artists

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Metaverse in Media and Environment market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Metaverse in Media and Environment industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Metaverse in Media and Environment market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Metaverse in Media and Environment industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

