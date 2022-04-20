Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz presidents held one-on-one meeting

AZERBAIJAN, April 20 - Following the official welcome ceremony, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov have held a one-on-one meeting.

Welcoming the Kyrgyz President, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

-Dear Mr. President, I am glad to welcome you to Azerbaijan. Welcome to our country! I am sure that the visit will be very fruitful and yield good results. We are determined to maintain active interaction in all areas. I am confident that your visit will serve to further strengthen our relations. A number of documents will be signed. Of course, I think that the most important of these documents is the Declaration on Strategic Partnership. This will raise our relations to a qualitatively new level. We are very happy about that. We have a solid foundation in our relations. These are the relations of brotherhood between our peoples. Today, we are building interstate relations on this solid foundation and on the basis of these principles.

Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This is a great achievement. A lot has been done, but much still remains to be done. I am confident that there will be new achievements and new results both within the framework of cooperation in international organizations and in the bilateral format. Today we will talk in detail about economic cooperation, transport, increasing the trade between our countries and, of course, regional security issues that require special attention in the modern world. I think it will be very useful to exchange views on these issues.

I want to welcome you again. Thank you for accepting my invitation to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. I wish you a good and pleasant time in our country.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said: Thank you, dear Ilham Heydar oglu. First of all, I sincerely thank you for inviting me to pay an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan. Thank you for your hospitality and warm welcome.

I should note that the foundation of Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani relations was laid by an internationally historic figure, your father Heydar Aliyev. Since then, we have enjoyed very good relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. We are always ready to cooperate with our Azerbaijani brothers. Let me thank you again for your hospitality and the opportunity to meet with you. Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.