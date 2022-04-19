Submit Release
News Search

There were 717 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,231 in the last 365 days.

Petrochemistry as a driver for development of economic partnership between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia

UZBEKISTAN, April 19 - Petrochemistry as a driver for development of economic partnership between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov visited the headquarters of the Saudi petrochemical corporation SABIC, where he met with the company's Chief Executive Officer Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan in Riyadh

During the meeting, the management of the corporation made a presentation on the company's activities, its achievements in processing of hydrocarbon raw materials and manufacture of polymer products, chemicals, fertilizers and structural materials as well as introduction of its own innovative developments in various industries, and also outlined the vision for the the company's further development in the medium and long term.

For reference: SABIC Industrial Corporation (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation) was founded in Saudi Arabia in 1976. SABIC is a diversified concern that produces both intermediates and polymers, fertilizers, active chemicals and metals. SABIC Group is the third largest producer of polyethylene, the fourth largest producer of polyolefins and polypropylene. The corporation is also the world's largest producer of methyl tert-butyl ether, polycarbonate, polyphenylene and polyester imide.

During the meeting, it was noted that the company's strategy is based on the production of products with high added value, which corresponds to the state industrial policy of Uzbekistan aimed at deep processing of raw materials and natural resources in order to create high-tech and sought-after products.

The parties discussed the possibilities of establishing practical cooperation, bearing in mind the implementation of investment projects in Uzbekistan using MTO (methanol to olefins) and MTP (methanol to propylene) technologies, as well as projects to create new facilities for production of chemical fertilizers.

Following the meeting, further steps were outlined to implement promising areas of partnership and mutually beneficial projects.

Source: Information agency "Dunyo"

Поделиться

You just read:

Petrochemistry as a driver for development of economic partnership between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.