Beta-Carotene Market Growth Trends, Size, Share, Opportunities, Industry Demand Forecast till 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports and Data

The Beta-Carotene Market is projected to grow at a rate of 3.3% in terms of value, from 2019 to reach USD 654.0 Million by 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Beta-Carotene Market is expected to reach USD 654.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Beta-carotenes are the type of phytonutrients found in the cells of a wide variety of plants, algae, and bacteria. These phytonutrients help plants absorb light energy for use in photosynthesis. Beta-carotenes are essential anti-oxidants that play a significant role in animal health.

Beta-carotenes are extensively used as coloring agents in the food and beverage industry. Nevertheless, with biotechnological advancements coupled with innovations in recombinant DNA technology, the extraction of carotenoids is now commercially feasible. Owing to this, there is an increase in the production of beta-carotene products. The rise in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of beta-carotene supplements and fortified foods has led to the use of such products as a preventive measure against various health conditions including arthritis, diabetes, obesity, cancer, macular degeneration, and skin damage, among others.

The growth in the market demand for functional foods is also estimated to propel the market demand. The beta-carotene market is projected to rise significantly in the forecast period owing to high demand in end-use applications comprising food & beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, among others

The Beta-Carotene market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Beta-Carotene market.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2605

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Beta-Carotene market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumer inclination towards functional, organic and probiotic-based food & drinks is providing impetus to the growth of global food and beverage industry. Various studies have come with health benefits associated with “ethnic” and organic food products. These foods improve cardiovascular health, improves arthritis, digestive issues, and other inflammatory conditions. Consumers are gradually focusing on mindful eating and consuming food for health and wellness. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is prompting brand owners and new entrants to introduce healthy foods options. Several clean-label products have been introduced in the market and consumer curiosity for new products is immense

Growing middle class consumers with rising income in developing countries such as India and China will boost food & beverage market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for procuring food and beverage items from online platforms due to variety, cost and time-saving will foster market size through 2027.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• BASF SE,

• DSM NV,

• FoodChem International Corporation,

• Flavorchem Corporation,

• Lycored, BioExtract,

• DD Williamson & Co. Inc.,

• Nutralliance,

• Parry Nutraceuticals,

• Zhejiang Medical Co. Ltd.

Get more Information about this Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/beta-carotene-market

Market Segmentation:

The Global Beta-Carotene Industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Beta-Carotene industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Beta-Carotene industries.

Beta-Carotene Market Segmentation based on Product Type Outlook

• Water Soluble Beta-Carotene

• Fat-Soluble Beta-Carotene

Beta-Carotene Market Segmentation based on Source Outlook

• Natural

• Synthetic

Beta-Carotene Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Food & Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Dietary Supplements

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Beta-Carotene Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Beta-Carotene Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2605

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Key questions addressed in the Report:

• Which key players are operating in the global Beta-Carotene market?

• Which key factors are expected to hamper global market revenue growth?

• What market size is the global Beta-Carotene market expected to reach throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

• Which region is expected to account for robust revenue share throughout the forecast period?

• Which regional segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period?

• What revenue CGAR is the global Beta-Carotene market expected to register during the forecast period?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Beta-Carotene market?

Browse for More Details:

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/probiotics-in-animal-feed-market

Pork Meat Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pork-meat-market

Potato Processing Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potato-processing-market

Potato Protein Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potato-protein-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.