Lutein Market Creating Positive Impact On the Industry Shares Global Forecast till 2027 | Reports And Data

The Lutein Market is anticipated to record a steady growth rate of 5.9% to increase its valuation from USD 292.3 million in 2019.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lutein Market was valued at USD 274.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 454.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4 %. Lutein is an antioxidant carotenoid responsible for yellow colors of fruits and vegetables. It is one of the two major carotenoids found as a color pigment in the human eye. It acts as a light filter and protects the eye tissues from sunlight damage.

Healthy nutritional intake of lutein may help provide good eyesight. However, inadequate consumption may deplete eyesight with age. Dietary supplements include minerals, vitamins, and fatty acids that help consumers stay healthy and prevent harmful diseases. Increasing health concerns among the population are expected to support market growth. Rising demand for the product as a health supplement and its increasing usage as a natural colorant in food & beverage applications, along with its use as an additive for animal feed, are some factors that drive the demand for the product over the forecast years.

Europe held 36.2% of the industry in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Presence of key manufacturers including BASF, Chr. Hansen, and Döhler in the region is forecasted to influence growth. High incidence of cataract and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in the region is also likely to drive demand. Based on the statistics published by the European Society of Retina Specialists, in 2017, AMD affected around 34 million people in the European Union and 22 million people in the five most populous European countries alone: Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain. Furthermore, the number of patients affected by AMD in the region is expected to rise by almost 25% based on population growth and ageing until 2050. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the product.

The Lutein market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Lutein market.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Lutein market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing consumer inclination towards functional, organic and probiotic-based food & drinks is providing impetus to the growth of global food and beverage industry. Various studies have come with health benefits associated with “ethnic” and organic food products. These foods improve cardiovascular health, improves arthritis, digestive issues, and other inflammatory conditions. Consumers are gradually focusing on mindful eating and consuming food for health and wellness. Changing eating and dietary patterns of consumers is prompting brand owners and new entrants to introduce healthy foods options. Several clean-label products have been introduced in the market and consumer curiosity for new products is immense

Growing middle class consumers with rising income in developing countries such as India and China will boost food & beverage market growth. Moreover, increasing consumer preference for procuring food and beverage items from online platforms due to variety, cost and time-saving will foster market size through 2027.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• BASF (Germany),

• Lycored (Israel),

• Allied Biotech (Taiwan),

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark),

• E.I.D. Parry (India),

• Zhejiang Medicine (China),

• Kemin (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:

The Global Lutein industries are also studied based on leading segments, and examines dominant product and application segments in detail. The report aims to help reader’s benefits from the growth prospects existing in the market in the global Lutein industries. It offers key information on drivers and restraints influencing the leading segments in the global Lutein industries.

Lutein Market Segmentation based on Outlook:

• Powder & Crystalline

• Oil and Suspension

• Beadlet

• Emulsion

Lutein Market Segmentation based on Source Outlook

• Natural

• Synthetic

Lutein Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Food

• Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Others

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Lutein Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Lutein Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Key questions addressed in the Report:

• Which key players are operating in the global Lutein market?

• Which key factors are expected to hamper global market revenue growth?

• What market size is the global Lutein market expected to reach throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

• Which region is expected to account for robust revenue share throughout the forecast period?

• Which regional segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period?

• What revenue CGAR is the global Lutein market expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Lutein market?

