Catalyst Fertilizers Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3.4 Billion By 2028, At a CAGR of 2.8% | Reports and Data

Rising demand for top-quality food and increasing awareness among farmers about benefits of using catalyst fertilizers are key factors boosting revenue growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Catalyst Fertilizers Market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising concerns regarding pollution and increasing support from governments of various countries to promote usage of catalysts for making fertilizers are factors driving market revenue growth.

Catalysts are used to enhance efficiency of fertilizers and improve the overall growth and performance of crops, vegetables, and plants. Primary function of these catalysts is to increase the rate of reaction and minimize emission from production processes. Technological advancements in the catalyst industry have helped in decreasing emission of greenhouse gases, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the catalyst fertilizers market.

The report studies financial information gathered by extensive primary and secondary research to offer accurate market insights. The report also offers a holistic overview of the market share, market size, market revenue growth, and segments and sub-segments along with strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants. The report also emphasizes nascent market segments and provides insights into the growth prospects and opportunities.

Market Dynamics:

Agriculture sector is one of the most important revenue generating sector and contributes significantly to the overall economic growth of a country. Technological advancements in agricultural equipment and techniques have drastically boosted output and production capacity. Rapid integration of ICT, robotics, aerial imagery and GPS techniques, and the Internet of Things, among others have radically shaped agricultural sector in the recent past. Growing adoption of precision agriculture and drones have enabled farms and businesses to increase their profit margins and improve their operations to be more efficient, safer, and environmentally sustainable.

Key Players In The Industry:

Some major companies profiled in the market report are Clariant International (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), Project & Development India Ltd. (India), Johnson Matthey (UK), Haldor-Topsoe (Denmark), LKAB Minerals (Sweden), N.E. Chemcat (Japan), QuantumSphere Inc. (US), Quality Magnetite (US), and Oham Industries (India). Sud-Chemie India Pvt. Ltd., and ThyssenKrupp AG.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Based on process, nitric acid production segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028, owing to implementation of stringent regulations by governments to curb excessive use of ammonium nitrate in fertilizers.

• On the basis of product, precious metals segment is expected to account for significant revenue share throughout the forecast period, owing to high stability of these metals during chemical reactions.

• Based on application, nitrogenous fertilizers segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. Growing demand for ammonia and urea, as well as increasing awareness about greenhouse gases emission has increased demand for catalysts in ammonia production.

• Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 56% in 2020 and is expected to register highest revenue CAGR of 2.7% throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing use of catalyst fertilizers in the agricultural sector, awareness among farmers to enhance crop yield and quality, and rising demand for quality food.

• Europe is expected to account for the second-largest revenue share in global market during the forecast period, owing to increasing government support for encouraging farmers to practice sustainable farming and high demand for quality crops and food products.

Market Segmentation:

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global catalyst fertilizers market based on product, fertilizer production process, fertilizer application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Base Metals

o Iron-Based

o Vanadium-Based

o Nickel-Based

o Zinc-Based

o Cobalt-Based

o Chromium-Based

o Molybdenum-Based

• Precious Metals

o Platinum-Based

o Rhodium-Based

o Palladium-Based

o Ruthenium-Based

Fertilizer Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Haber - Bosch process

• Contact Process

• Nitric Acid Production

• Potassium Fertilizer Production

• Urea Production

Fertilizer Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Nitrogenous fertilizers

• Phosphatic fertilizers

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

