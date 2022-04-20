Industrial Valves Market Size, Share, Leading Companies, Industry Growth and Opportunity 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Industrial Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global industrial valves market reached a value of US$ 64.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 97.19 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. Industrial valves are electromechanical devices that are used to regulate the pressure and flow of a gas, liquid, vapor, slurry, and powder in a piping system. The valves consist of the body, discs, trim, steam packing, sealing rings, end connectors, union bolts, bonnet shell, yoke nut, and operators and actuators. They help prevent flow return to the pressurized side and protect equipment from overpressure hazards and help stop the flow rate through the pipe whenever required. Industrial valves are largely employed in the pharmaceutical, chemical, refinery, water and wastewater treatment, and oil and gas sectors.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rapidly expanding nuclear power plants and petroleum refineries and the rising automation in the industrial process are some of the key factors driving the market growth. The escalating demand for controlling and monitoring pipeline installations from centralized installations is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as the increasing utilization of renewable sources for generating electricity and the integration of smart control systems in industrial valves, are factors significantly boosting the market toward growth.

Industrial Valves Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industrial valves market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Forbes Marshall

Cameron International Corporation (Schlumberger)

Kitz Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corporation

The Crane Company

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

AVK Holding A/S

Samson AG and Velan Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global industrial valves market on the basis of product type, functionality, material, size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Check Valve

Plug Valve

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

On-Off / Isolation Valves

Control Valves

Breakup by Material:

Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Others

Breakup by Size:

Up To 1”

1”-6”

7”-25”

26”-50”

51” and Above

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

