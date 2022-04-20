LAGOON WIDENS INVITATION TO 4500 ‘CLUB LAGOON’ OWNERS TO MEASURE PLASTIC POLLUTION

La Grande Motte international boat show 20 April 2022

On the heels of UN resolution to tackle plastic pollution boat owners become part of the solution to measuring plastic waste on coastlines.

Accurate measurement of plastic waste on coastlines and in our oceans is critical. The need for urgent climate action is met with the need to ensure adequate and effective solutions backed by data.” — Matt Cooper, founder and CEO at AnimaMundi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnimaMundi Ocean Data Solutions and Lagoon, the global leading manufacturer with over 6000 catamarans navigating around the world, announce the strengthening of their partnership at La Grande Motte International Multihull Boat Show.

Following the agreement signed in November 2021 with AnimaMundi to equip Lagoon owners taking part in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers with drones from DJI to measure plastic waste on the Caribbean island coastlines, Lagoon today announces the decision to extend the invitation to the whole Club Lagoon membership.

Many boat owners are interested in adding a meaningful aspect to their cruising lifestyle by contributing to an environmental cause. This move is a major step forward in improving our oceans and planets health by providing access to boat owners to facilitate the data acquisition of the coastal environment. With global coverage, Club Lagoon owners can now actively engage in this partnership demonstrating the growing awareness of plastic in the environment and reinforcing awareness of and actions to reduce the impact of plastic pollution.

At a recent meeting of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) in Nairobi, Kenya, 170 countries passed a resolution on the first treaty to directly tackle the 9 billion tonnes of plastic produced since the plastic age ramped up in the 1950s. Set to be completed by 2024, the treaty aims to improve plastic waste recycling, curb plastic production and potentially introduce a ban on single-use plastics.

Critical to this is the ability to measure & map global coastal plastic pollution.

AnimaMundi is also pleased to count on the active technology support of its partner DJI, the global leader in civilian drones. Airdata UAV is also collaborating to provide the specific flight data management capability. In its first full month of operation AnimaMundi has logged data gathered and shared by pilots participating in the project from 30 drone flights in the Eastern Caribbean, with more coverage and data expected as the fleet heads North. This data will support the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in projects such as its Plastic Waste Free Islands (PWFI) initiative to generate weekly total island coastal plastic waste profiles covering Grenada, St Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda.

Of the more than 300 million tons of plastic produced every year, at least 8 million tons end up in our oceans, making up 80% of all marine debris. 33,000 single-use plastic bottles are dumped in our oceans every minute of every day, affecting every coastline – and yet there is currently no global data documenting the size, location and evolution of the problem.

Looking to the future, AnimaMundi is now working with InnoSuisse, the Swiss Government Innovation Agency and the University of Zurich Remote Sensing Laboratory to build remote sensing technology and capacity to measure the chemical composition of our oceans from space. Initially targeted at the measurement of the concentration of micro plastics in our oceans it is expanding to cover acidity and other pollutants, this will allow for a permanent measure of global ocean health. The monitoring of ocean health is just as important, if not more important, as monitoring the weather, it gives us an earlier warning of the consequences of ignoring global warming.

The company is also in discussions with the Galapagos Conservation Trust to deliver drones and train park rangers to capture video of the islands coastlines using its leading AI computer vision to measure not only plastic pollution but also the endangered wildlife population. Once initiated this would be the largest ever continuous monitoring &measurement programme within the Galápagos Islands.

Using leading edge next generation artificial intelligence, computer vision, and object recognition technologies, AnimaMundi has developed the software to automatically record, count, and register the presence and number of plastic bottles on our shores in real time. This information can be captured from still photography as well as images from drones. The data is automatically uploaded, processed, and stored on the company’s servers. In today’s digital world big data is king and AnimaMundi, thanks to Lagoon owners, DJI and Airdata UAV will be able to provide this much needed information to those involved in ocean health projects enabling results-driven, measurable impact for the many investments made.