No local politicians? No problem, as clergy endorses Leni-Kiko in Bataan

BALANGA CITY, BATAAN - Ninety percent of the clergy in the Diocese of Bataan on Tuesday back the presidential and vice-presidential candidacy of Vice-President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Led by Reverend Fr. Ernest de Leon, members of the clergy raised the hands of the tandem of Robredo-Pangilinan (Tropa) amid the lack of support from local politicians in Bataan during the duo's campaign caravan here.

"Makikita niyo dito sa inyong harapan ang bumubuo ng mahigit 90% ng kaparian ng Bataan. Kami po ay nagpapagabay sa aming panalangin at pagninilay-nilay at kami po ay tumutugon sa tawag na manindigan para sa bayan -- para kayna Senator Kiko at Vice President Leni," de Leon said.

Before the Bataan sortie, Robredo-Pangilinan received a blessing from Bataan Bishop Ruperto Santos at the St. Joseph Cathedral.

Earlier in the day, Pangilinan held a short dialogue with the clergy members of the Diocese of Iba in Zambales, telling them of their influence to debunk false narratives and disinformation perpetrated in this age of online propaganda.

"The Church plays an important role in debunking disinformation and fake news as it is very rampant nowadays. The Church does not necessarily have to campaign for us, but they must stand against fake news...Mas marami kasi ang mga parokya kaysa sa mga local government so the Church has a leverage," Pangilinan said.

This is not the first time that the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem received the support of local Church leaders as earlier this month, seventy members of the Archdiocese of San Fernando in Pampanga also threw their support for the duo.

In March, the Diocese of Legazpi in Albay endorsed Robredo and Pangilinan, noting the clean track record of the two in public service.

Local Church leaders are not the only ones endorsing the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, but also various religious organizations who all openly gave their 100 percent support for the two aspiring leaders.