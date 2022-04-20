Power generation capacity projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030

VIETNAM, April 20 -

A view of BIM solar power plant in the southern province of Ninh Thuận. The power sector will focus on green energy transition and clean energy. — Photo baotintuc.vn

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành recently took part in an conference with localities regarding the completion of the National Power Development Plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII).

According to the Government Office’s announcement of the Deputy PM's conclusion at the conference, participants reached a consensus that the total capacity of power generation sources should reach 146,000 MW by 2030, with the structure of energy sources aligning with a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The figure is down about 35,000 MW compared to the version submitted on March 26, 2021. The peak capacity in 2030 is estimated at about 93,300 MW.

The conference also highlighted Việt Nam's climate targets, including net zero emissions by 2050 committed at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

The power sector will focus on green energy transition and clean energy, and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions sources.

The MoIT has been assigned to collect opinions from localities to fine-tune the PDP VIII. It has also been asked to prioritise for each period and address bottlenecks in electricity development.

The Deputy PM requested the ministry to urgently study opinions to finalise the draft PDP VIII for approval by the State Appraisal Council by April 25, 2022. — VNS