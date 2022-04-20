Vietjet announces direct routes between Việt Nam and India

VIETNAM, April 20 -

Chairman the National Assembly of Việt Nam Vương Đình Huệ (third from right), Speaker of the Lok Sabha of India Om Birla, and Deputy Prime Minister of Việt Nam Lê Minh Khái at the announcement ceremony on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has announced four new services from Việt Nam to India, marking the airline’s post-pandemic return and continued expansion in the country with a population of 1.4 billion people.

The announcement ceremony on Tuesday in Hà Nội was attended by chairman the National Assembly of Việt Nam Vương Đình Huệ, Speaker of the Lok Sabha of India Om Birla, and Deputy Prime Minister of Việt Nam Lê Minh Khái. The event was held during the official visit of an Indian Parliament delegation to Việt Nam.

These routes include Hà Nội-Mumbai, HCM City-Mumbai, Phú Quốc-New Delhi and Phú Quốc- Mumbai.

"We are thrilled to continue connecting Việt Nam with India, the country of 1.4 billion population via six direct routes, and reenergise our operations right in the post pandemic environment,” said Vietjet Managing Director Đinh Việt Phương.

“With flights of just over five hours per leg, Vietjet's renewed and increased connectivity between the two nations will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both."

"The expansion of Vietjet's flight network into India also reaffirms the airline's ongoing commitment to continuously help travellers save on cost and time,” he added.

The direct routes from HCM City and Hà Nội to Mumbai will commence operation on June 2 and June 3, 2022 with a frequency of four weekly return flights and three weekly return flights respectively.

Meanwhile, the Phú Quốc-Mumbai route will operate four round trips per week from September 8, 2022 and the Phú Quốc-New Delhi route will have a frequency of three round trips per week from September 9, 2022.

Prior to the pandemic, Vietjet had operated two direct routes linking Việt Nam’s capital city of Hà Nội and the financial hub of HCM City with India's capital city of New Delhi in addition to charter flights from Việt Nam to Bodh Gaya, the Indian Buddhist pilgrimage site.

The two existing services between HCM City/Hà Nội and New Delhi will soon resume, on April 29 and April 30, 2022 respectively, with a frequency of three weekly return flights on each route. — VNS