Premium Chocolate Market Size, Share, Price, Demand, Growth, Forecast during 2022-2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Premium Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.’ The global premium chocolate market reached a value of US$ 27.9 Billion in 2021. Premium chocolates are made with excellent artistry and high-quality ingredients. They help in relieving stress, improving memory, controlling anxiety levels, enhancing the ability to focus, and boosting blood circulation. They are widely available in mint, honey, beer, espresso, blueberry, raspberry, pomegranate, and peanut butter variants. At present, several companies are focusing on improving and customizing the packaging of their chocolates according to customer requirements.
Rising awareness among individuals about the health benefits of chocolate, along with inflating income levels, represents one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of chocolates in preparing candies, nutritional bars, baked goods, and beverages. This, along with the rising demand for packaged food items on account of changing lifestyles of people, is contributing to the market growth. In addition, the widespread availability of premium chocolates through online and offline stores is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, leading market players are introducing limited-edition premium chocolates with high-quality nuts, grains, and cereals, which is projected to increase the overall sales. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Dark Chocolate
Milk Chocolate
White Chocolate
Others
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Standard Packaging
Gift Packaging
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/premium-chocolate-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
