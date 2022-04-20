Aerostat Systems Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerostat Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global aerostat systems market reached a value of US$ 11.0 Billion in 2021. Aerostats represent low-level airborne systems utilized for ground surveillance. They consist of large fabric envelopes filled with helium or hot air and are capable of reaching around 4,600 m in height. Aerostat systems aid in lifting light payloads and are commonly used as tactical airborne platforms for different scientific equipment, including radar systems, communication equipment, cameras, etc. They are designed and manufactured based on specific parameters, such as operating temperature, wind speed, altitude, payload carrying capacity, etc. Aerostat systems are also cost-effective, durable, eco-friendly, etc.

The increasing number of research and development (R&D) activities aimed at improving the product performance in adverse environmental conditions, including extreme cold or heat, is primarily driving the aerostats systems market. Moreover, numerous organizations are utilizing intelligent video surveillance systems owing to their various advantages, such as object recognition and video analytics, and thereby further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for high-quality aerostat systems on account of the growing territorial disputes is augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the government bodies of several countries are promoting the product utilization for various military applications, including reconnaissance and border security. This, in turn, is expected to propel the aerostat systems market across the globe over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Aerostar International, Inc.

ILC Dover LP

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lindstrand Technologies Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation.

RosAeroSystems, International Ltd.

RT Aerostat Systems Inc.

TCOM L.P.

Worldwide Aeros Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Payload:

Surveillance Radar

Inertial Navigation System

Thermal Imaging Camera

Electro-Optical Sensor

Electronic Intelligence

Communication Intelligence

Breakup by Sub-System:

Aerostat

Ground Control Station (GCS)

Payload

Breakup by Product Type:

Balloon

Airship

Hybrid

Breakup by Propulsion System:

Powered Aerostats

Unpowered Aerostats

Breakup by Class:

Compact-Sized Aerostats

Mid-Sized Aerostats

Large-Sized Aerostats

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

