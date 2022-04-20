Plastic Caps and Closures Market Size | Growth Trends Report, 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Plastic Caps and Closures Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global plastic caps and closure market reached a value of US$ 43.2 Billion in 2021. Plastic caps and closures are a part of product packaging, which is lightweight, durable, versatile, and resistant to high temperatures. They protect products from contamination, microbial spoilage, and other environmental factors. They also enhance the aesthetics and functionality of products and make their handling convenient during transportation. As a result, they are widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B), chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries across the globe.
Plastic caps and closures offer numerous advantages over caps and closures made using other materials, such as metal and rubber. This, in confluence with the increasing demand for packaged water, alcoholic drinks, and noncarbonated beverages, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, due to rising environmental concerns, manufacturers around the world are employing bioplastics to produce plastic caps and closures. They are also utilizing holographic and QR+ technologies to ensure the safety of products, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape:
Berry Global
Amcor
Crown Holdings
Silgan Holdings
RPC Group
Bericap
AptarGroup, Inc
Closure Systems International
Coral Products
Berk Company, LLC
United Caps
Caps & Closures Pty Ltd
Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd
Pano Cap (Canada) Limited
Plastic Closures Limited
Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd.
Phoenix Closures
Alupac India
Hicap Closures
MJS Packaging.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Screw-On Caps
Dispensing Caps
Others
Breakup by Raw Material:
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Others
Breakup by Container Type:
Plastic
Glass
Others
Breakup by Technology:
Injection Molding
Compression Molding
Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band
Breakup by End-Use:
Beverages
Industrial Chemicals
Food
Cosmetics
Household Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
