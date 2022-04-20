Plastic Caps and Closures Market Size | Growth Trends Report, 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Plastic Caps and Closures Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, The global plastic caps and closure market reached a value of US$ 43.2 Billion in 2021. Plastic caps and closures are a part of product packaging, which is lightweight, durable, versatile, and resistant to high temperatures. They protect products from contamination, microbial spoilage, and other environmental factors. They also enhance the aesthetics and functionality of products and make their handling convenient during transportation. As a result, they are widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B), chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries across the globe.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastics-caps-closure-market/requestsample

Plastic caps and closures offer numerous advantages over caps and closures made using other materials, such as metal and rubber. This, in confluence with the increasing demand for packaged water, alcoholic drinks, and noncarbonated beverages, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, due to rising environmental concerns, manufacturers around the world are employing bioplastics to produce plastic caps and closures. They are also utilizing holographic and QR+ technologies to ensure the safety of products, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2022-2027.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2073&method=1

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Berry Global

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Silgan Holdings

RPC Group

Bericap

AptarGroup, Inc

Closure Systems International

Coral Products

Berk Company, LLC

United Caps

Caps & Closures Pty Ltd

Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd

Pano Cap (Canada) Limited

Plastic Closures Limited

Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Closures

Alupac India

Hicap Closures

MJS Packaging.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Screw-On Caps

Dispensing Caps

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Breakup by Container Type:

Plastic

Glass

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

Breakup by End-Use:

Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Food

Cosmetics

Household Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastics-caps-closure-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:

GCC Fresh Milk Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fresh-milk-market

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market

Europe PVC Pipes Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pvc-pipes-market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acute-myeloid-leukemia-therapeutics-market

Oxo Alcohol Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oxo-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

Indonesia prepaid cards market Size: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market

North America Frozen Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-frozen-seafood-market

Southeast Asia Fire Sprinkler Heads Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-fire-sprinkler-heads-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.