Princeton Student Organization Announces New Scholarship to Support Journalism
The Princeton Tory announces the George W. Smith, Jr. Scholarship to support student journalism.PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Princeton Tory, Princeton University’s leading source of conservative political thought and news, has announced a new scholarship to support summer internships. The “George W. Smith, Jr. Scholarship” is founded in memory of a graduate alumnus from the Class of ’63 who supported conservative causes and journalism.
“Because of this very generous donation, we will be able to help sponsor several students’ internship plans over the next few years,” said Christopher Kane, Publisher of the Tory. “We are currently accepting applications from Tory members, so students who may be doing internships this summer can take advantage of this great opportunity.”
Many Princeton students pursue summer internships. Unfortunately, many political and journalism summer internships are unpaid. This leaves students in the difficult predicament of working in a preferred field that threatens their financial situation, or accepting a paid position elsewhere.
“This internship program fills this gap,” noted the Tory’s Editor-in-Chief Billy Wade. “We expect this program will mitigate financial concerns and encourage more students to pursue political or journalism opportunities they’re interested in.”
******
The Princeton Tory is Princeton’s leading publication of conservative thought written, edited, and produced by University students. Notable alumni include Yoram Hazony ’86, Ted Cruz ’92, Danielle Allen ’93, Pete Hegseth ’03, Sherif Girgis ’08, and Otis Graham ’85. The Tory, which covers campus news, is a focal point of Princeton’s conservative ecosystem. The Tory also sponsors several scholarships for Princeton students to support conservative journalism.
You can sign up for the Tory's mailing list here.
tory@princeton.edu
The Princeton Tory
Christian Hernandez