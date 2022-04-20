Next Day Access Knoxville & Harmar Mobility Partner to Deliver Make-A-Wish Stairlift
KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access Knoxville and Harmar Mobility partner with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee to provide a customized Helix curved stairlift for Madison Peak, a local child in Knoxville, TN.
Next Day Access Knoxville is a local provider of accessibility and mobility products in Knoxville and the surrounding areas. They sell, deliver, and install mobility & accessibility equipment, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, and other products to keep the aging population, individuals with disabilities, and veterans safe in their homes.
Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of stairlifts, vehicle lifts, and platform lifts. Make-A-Wish East Tennessee reached out to Harmar with a stairlift request for Madison. Harmar partnered with their local dealer, Next Day Access Knoxville, to evaluate the home to determine the measurements and installation costs for the curved stairlift.
Curved stairlifts can often be more costly because they are built and customized to the exact dimensions of the resident’s staircase. As a result, Next Day Access Knoxville and Harmar Mobility partnered to donate the stairlift and installation to the Peak family home, allowing Make-A-Wish East Tennessee to grant more wish requests to families with the allocated funds.
“All of us at Make-A-Wish East Tennessee are so glad and grateful for the partnership between Harmar, Next Day Access, and our chapter to provide a life-changing wish to Madison and her family,” said Christina Sayer, Director of Wish Granting for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee. “Because of their generosity, they have not only granted Madison’s wish, but have also given us the opportunity to grant more wishes in our community.”
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting nextdayaccess.com.
About Harmar Mobility
Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts for homes, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.
About Make-A-Wish East Tennessee
Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to children 2½ to 18 years old with critical conditions to provide hope, strength, and joy. Wishes are medicine and can help children face treatment with a renewed commitment. The East Tennessee chapter serves children and their families throughout 36 counties.
