Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 4:07 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect attempted to take property then fled the scene. No property was obtained.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/dgOr4d2-0qg

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

