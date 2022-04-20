Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment (Snatch) Offense: 1700 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022, in the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:25 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect snatched money from the register and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and this video: https://youtu.be/9Bv4lyAC-FA

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.