Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of M Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the 300 block of M Street, Southwest.

At approximately 8:11 pm, three suspects approached the victim, who was seated inside of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects forced the victim out of their vehicle and then assaulted the victim with a handgun. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.