Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Joliet Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Joliet Street, Southwest.

At approximately 10:58 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, April 17, 2022, 23 year old Rasheed Jenkins, of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.