Former Co-founder of NetSet & TowerCo, Tami-Rae Rourke, Becomes an Equity Partner in LINKS Institute Career College

Tami-Rae Rourke John Jackson, President & CEO

Private Equity Arrangement Intended to Hone and Scale an Iconic Educational Brand in Western Canada

BRANDON, MANITOBA, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINKS Institute is a private career college headquartered in Brandon, Manitoba but offering online education and workplace training throughout Manitoba. Recently, Tami-Rae Rourke and John Jackson, Founder and CEO of LINKS Institute, finalized an equity partnership agreement with Rourke investing in the company’s holding corporation. “Having known Ms. Rourke for a number of years in my capacity as a non-profit manager and entrepreneur in Brandon, it struck us that LINKS Institute would benefit from both a capital investment and Tami’s extensive experience in scaling businesses,” says Jackson. “After watching John create and rapidly build this business, I was extremely intrigued and love the current business model. I see a lot of growth and capacity in this sector with mental health being on top of mind in our current social environment. I am excited to assist in the growth, while maintaining the true focus on providing outstanding quality of education, and thinking outside of the box to create something new and exciting”, says Rourke.

Rourke began her entrepreneur bug selling dollar store products on ebay before joining the IT industry, eventually moving onto and co-founding I-NetLink Wireless in 2001, which became NetSet Communications, a rural high speed internet with company CEO and co-founder Charlie Clark.

After the sale of NetSet Communications operations to Xplornet Communications in 2017, Charlie Clark, Donovan McIvor and Tami-Rae Rourke retained ownership of the telecom towers in Manitoba and TowerCO Canada was born. Over the next 4 years before its sale in 2021, Tami-Rae and partners oversaw the streamlining and tightening of operational costs while growing the recurring revenue side of the business.

In addition to her entrepreneurialism, Tami-Rae Rourke has provided extensive community service in Brandon, with roles including service at Brandon University, the Brandon Chamber of Commerce, and Brandon Career Connections. Tami-Rae Rourke held the role of the Brandon Chamber of Commerce President in the 2017/2018 year.

LINKS Institute was registered during the COVID-19 pandemic and began with online offerings in health and social services. Recently the organization established an in-person training facility in downtown Brandon. “Our recent equity sale and strategic partnership will allow us to initiate plans to scale our vocational training programs. Our intentions are to grow an iconic education brand in Western Canada and beyond”, says Jackson. LINKS Institute currently offers 4 programs in health and social services, and will be expanding its offerings to include business, technology and other fields. It also provides organizational learning and development to health and social services in Manitoba. All inquiries should be directed to John Jackson.