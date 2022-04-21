Queer beat punk band Afterbirth Cartoons releases “Spaceydude”
Single and music video available on all platforms ahead of Los Angeles debutPHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Afterbirth Cartoons is a band of stoner, queer deviants and social justice warriors who grew up on a steady diet of 90’s kid cartoons and influences ranging from the Dead Kennedys to the Beat Generation and Tenacious D. With signposts including The Vaselines, Meat Puppets and L7, their music is straight-forward, earnest, and biting as they strike out at everything wrong with the world.
The band’s single and music video, “Spaceydude,” has had +15,000 Spotify streams since its early release. The song speaks to those overwhelmed with the pervasiveness of chaos on our planet, pining to get the f*ck off of this melting rock in a blaze of extraterrestrial 420-friendly glory.
“Spaceydude” is the first single from the band’s debut LP, “Sick Day,” a concept album about hating your job and calling in sick to waste the day watching TV. Each track is a different “timeslot” throughout the day, skewering television mainstays with sarcastic parodies of everything from daytime talk shows, public service announcements and commercials to the news. It’s a call to action for today’s labor movement happening in real time.
According to Djordje Miladinovic of Thoughts Words Action, “You need to listen to Sick Day to fully understand how they implemented a thick layer of socio-political criticism over cartoon-inspired punk rock music.”
Comprised of guitarist Alvah, bassist Galatea “G” Clementine and drummer Jacob Dougherty, the band is kicking off its tour of the west coast on July 6 at the Den in Prescott, Arizona. Afterbirth Cartoons is opening for Agent Orange at the Whisky a-Go-Go in Los Angeles, California on July 8.
