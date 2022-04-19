The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Living Beyond Limitations Everyday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kennedy King Odimba will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Living Beyond Limitations Everyday: Twelve Profound Principles on how to Live Beyond Your Limitations Everyday. A guidebook that shall give you twelve profound practical steps on how to live beyond every limitation that life may have thrown at you. The more you incorporate yourself in the book with the principles that are taught in this book, the more your mind will be refreshed to recognize every greatness, power, potential, and ideas that lie dormant within your heart.

In life, there shall be no difference in what is holding you back from living the current status you have right now. Even if it started during your childhood, your adolescents, or adulthood. You are making crossroads or holding in a rope every step you make. “The author has put together important principles for successful, victorious living. Excellent compilation and supporting stories to emphasize these principles. The brief paragraphs on his Nigerian background were very inspirational and reflect how connected he was to his roots.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“This book in your grasp will give you twelve significant pragmatic strides on the most proficient method to live past each limit that life might have tossed at you. The more you absorb yourself with the rules that are instructed in this book, the more your brain will be reestablished to perceive each significance, power, possibility, and thoughts that lie lethargic inside your heart. The creator has assembled significant standards for effective, triumphant living.”

— Goodreads Review.

Living Beyond Limitations Everyday: Twelve Profound Principles on how to Live Beyond

Your Limitations Everyday

Written by: Kennedy King Odimba

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.