2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Executive Target
Modern Political Satire in The Whitcomb Bureaucracy Administration
However, as Rosen continued to investigate the matter, his belief in the accuracy of the reports caused him to bring Ritzie into the loop.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Pete Byer will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Executive Target. A modern political satire of the present administration of Republican President James Whitcomb. It includes schemes involving the ins and outs of the White House, the newsroom of a media giant, and the desert. As the next presidential election is fast approaching, campaigning is popping out, and the news media and reporters are greedy, cooking out fake news and other issues that will dirt the reputation of his administration. A conspiracy of these different giant industries is brewing to cripple the presidency of President Whitcomb.
— Excerpt from Executive Target
Positive and negative operations will arrive daily and not just every election period. Proper electoral participation should be established so the current administration can have positive reviews of the electoral sector.
“A brilliant political satire that is sure to spark a lot of controversy and criticism among groups of differing political affiliations and ideas. The author unabashedly explains the workings of the government in power and the role of all the important personalities that are part of it through a work of fiction based on a true structure. The elaborate description of background settings and characters presented in the book is one of its prominent features and helps to draw in its readers. I would recommend every adult to read this given the present political situation.”
— Christal Bertolano, Amazon Customer Review
“This book is a must-read for everyone frustrated and unhappy with the country’s state of affairs and the current presidency. Even though the subject matter and material created in the book might come across as controversial to some, the author has painted an honest and unbiased picture of how things work in politics at such high levels.”
— Camden Schneider, Goodreads Review
Executive Target
Written by: Pete Byer
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other