2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Life Is An Ultramarathon: The Dixie Madsen Story
A Memoir of a Superwoman - From Being A Nurse, Mother, to an Elite Ultramarathon Runner
One of the most important goals to have may well be the goal to create the life you want without preventing other people from creating the life they want.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dixie Madsen will be one of the featured authors at the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Life Is An Ultramarathon: Embrace the Journey: The Dixie Madsen Story. An autobiography book of author Dixie Madsen and her tale of challenges to the heights of many remarkable achievements. A childhood that was rough in the rural western United States. Family problems happened, running away, and foster homes became a normal part of life for her as she became older. However, she found several joys at similar times at the next stage of her life. Joining a track club and becoming a serious bodybuilder for years, the love of her life is striving to reach her fitness goals. Awards and victories in these two fields are a real encouragement.
— Timothy Carey
This book truly is an inspiration to those who are interested in competitive sports, fitness, or running events. These topics make an enthralling powerful biography.
“I received a copy of this book as a result of a race I signed up for and participated in it. It was a quick and easy-to-follow read. Dixie has certainly overcome many obstacles and has grieved many losses over her lifetime. I enjoyed her perspective and lessons learned as she is someone who has lived a full adventurous life that was not always easy. A story that I’ll remember for quite a while.”
— Amazon Customer Review
Dixie Madsen, born in Utah, endured a traumatic childhood filled with heartache and tragedy. Growing up in foster homes, she managed to turn her life around after moving to San Diego, California, in 1970. Ms. Madsen is a single mother working as a nurse. Then, she developed a passion for running and tried bodybuilding. Dixie has a quote in her life that “life starts at forty.”
Life Is An Ultramarathon: Embrace the Journey: The Dixie Madsen Story
Written by: Dixie Madsen
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
info@authorspress.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other