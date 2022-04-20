SkyStem Continues to Expand in the Hospitality Space by Adding Our Town Hospitality as a Customer
We strive to be the most customer-centric and best value solution of its kind.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close solution, continues to expand in the hospitality space. SkyStem has gained Our Town Hospitality, a hotel and resort management company headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. Founded in 2019, Our Town Hospitality has over 2,000 employees, more than $700 million of assets under management across 14 properties, with 33 food and beverage outlets. Their properties span across the USA: Hollywood Beach, Jacksonville and Tampa, FL; Atlanta and Savannah, GA; Arlington, VA, Willington and Raleigh, NC; Laurel, MD, Philadelphia, PA, Jefferson, IN and Houston, TX.
Our Town recognized the importance modernizing the accounting process. SkyStem is honored Our Town Hospitality has selected its month-end close solution, ART, to deliver automation and optimization to its various properties.
Acquiring Our Town Hospitality fits into SkyStem’s strategy to expand coverage of the hospitality space. Having Our Town Hospitality as a customer helps SkyStem continues to serve customers in a variety of industries yet still stay true to their core philosophy – delivering tremendous value, having great customer service while maintaining high expectations for the company and product.
SkyStem has helped public and private companies:
• Decrease financial statement risk through high quality reconciliations.
• Obtain real-time access to reconciliation and closing status.
• Achieve a faster, easier and more efficient reconciliation review process.
• Reduce reconciliation time with 40% of the balance sheet system reconcile each month.
• Minimize distractions caused by having to constantly check status, update checklists and double check reconciliation input.
• Eliminate printing and manual archiving.
• Retrieve actionable insight for analysis.
• Alert team members of upcoming deadlines.
As a reflection of the SkyStem’s CEO and Founder’s background in the hospitality industry, SkyStem emphasizes a customer centric philosophy. SkyStem’s award-winning platform has enabled many companies to save time and gain efficiencies. Customers have always been the guiding light to how SkyStem innovates and what they build. SkyStem is proud to be one of the few companies that develop modules, features and interface design based on customer feedback.
For more information on SkyStem the benefits of adopting their month-end close solution ART, please visit SkyStem’s website or email: info@skystem.com
About Our Town Hospitality
Our Town Hospitality manages a diverse portfolio of upscale and upper-upscale independent, lifestyle, soft-branded, and branded hotel properties across the United States. Their leadership team of experienced, industry-best hospitality professionals excels at implementing operational efficiencies, nurturing a thoughtful employee culture, and offering warm, unforgettable guest service that turns moments into memories for their guests and yields positive outcomes for their owners and team members alike.
About SkyStem LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux and variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
Mabel Espinal
SkyStem
+1 718-419-9311
