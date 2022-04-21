New CEO Takes the Lead at No Evil Foods, Setting a Vision for a More Equal World into Action

No Evil Foods Co-founders Mike Woliansky, COO, and Sadrah Schadel, CEO

• Mike Woliansky steps down as CEO & assumes a new position as COO • Sadrah Schadel brings vision & passion for the plant-based industry to her new role as CEO

“The time is right for Sadrah to lead as CEO. If we want to create a more equal world, we should reward passion, vision, & experience and there is no one more passionate about this work than Sadrah.” — Mike Woliansky