New CEO Takes the Lead at No Evil Foods, Setting a Vision for a More Equal World into Action
• Mike Woliansky steps down as CEO & assumes a new position as COO • Sadrah Schadel brings vision & passion for the plant-based industry to her new role as CEO
“The time is right for Sadrah to lead as CEO. If we want to create a more equal world, we should reward passion, vision, & experience and there is no one more passionate about this work than Sadrah.”WEAVERVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple ingredient plant-based meat brand No Evil Foods announces positive changes to its leadership as the company welcomes Sadrah Schadel as the next Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18th, 2022.
— Mike Woliansky
Mike Woliansky, who co-founded the company with Schadel in 2014 and has served as CEO & Board Chair for the past 4 years, will now be wholly focused on ensuring operational and manufacturing success as the Chief Operating Officer following a full business pivot into co-manufacturing in June of last year.
“Operations has always been one of my strengths and something that I’ve enjoyed over the years, but it hasn’t always been easy to prioritize while also running the company as CEO. The continued COVID-related impacts on operations and manufacturing along with ongoing supply chain issues require a higher level of engagement and focus, and I’m excited to be able to provide that now to ensure our success,” states Woliansky.
“The time is right for Sadrah to lead the company as CEO. If we want to create a more equal world, we should recognize and reward passion, vision, and experience and determine our roles based on those attributes, and there is no one more passionate about this work than Sadrah. She has always been the visionary heart and soul of this brand and I have the good sense to get out of her way so that she can fully shape this brand into what it’s meant to become,” said Woliansky of the transition. “I hope this move encourages more women to step up and more companies to recognize what women bring to the table,” Woliansky added.
Sadrah Schadel, previously the Chief Creative Officer for No Evil Foods, will continue to guide the overall direction of the brand’s marketing and innovation as she takes the lead moving forward as CEO. In addition to co-founding No Evil Foods, Schadel also serves on the Board of the Plant Based Foods Association, the first and only trade association representing the nation’s leading plant-based food companies, where she co-chairs the Sustainability Committee.
“This is such an exciting time for No Evil and I am honored that Mike and our board have recognized the value I will add as the leader of No Evil Foods. I’m looking forward to taking on this new role which will also allow Mike to shift his focus to ensuring our operational success. Mike and I will work closely together, combining our complementary strengths and experience to lead No Evil Foods, as we always have,” said Schadel, “but despite our history of collaborative leadership, a gender gap still remains at the highest level of executive leadership. We had the opportunity to shift that dynamic and rebalance our work and life priorities to support my ambition as CEO, evolve our strategy, revise our vision, and set the company on the best path for continued growth and success.”
The new leadership announcement follows a period of reinvention for the brand. Earlier this year No Evil Foods introduced Best Life ‘Beef,’ its first entry into the plant-based beef category, and unveiled a packaging re-brand that carries forward the brands’ cutting-edge approach to design while increasing visual appeal and impact on retail shelves.
No Evil Foods takes a no-compromise approach when it comes to making the tough choice between food that tastes good and food that’s good for you. In the competitive plant-based meat category, the brand stands apart with its versatile line of clean label and sustainably packaged proteins. Unlike many in the category, No Evil Foods’ offers an unrivaled macronutrient profile with significantly fewer carbs, less fat, and higher servings of functionally complete proteins than the competitive set, all made from recognizable and minimally processed ingredients, filling a void for millions of consumers driven to the plant-based category in search of a healthier option.
ABOUT NO EVIL FOODS
No Evil Foods creates killer plant-based meat from sustainable and simple AF* ingredients. We believe you don’t need to wreck the planet to eat well, and you shouldn’t have to compromise your taste for health. Our line of plant-based meats made from boldly seasoned, nutrient-dense ingredients you can recognize can be found at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods, Wegmans, Walmart, and Sprouts.
*animal-free
