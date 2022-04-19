Signals at Crazy Horse Memorial and Oreville Junction Scheduled to Become Operational

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Contact: Rich Zacher, Custer Area Engineer, 605-673-4948

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the traffic signals at Crazy Horse Memorial and U.S. Highway 16/S.D. Highway 244 at Oreville Junction, will once again become operational beginning Monday, May 2, 2022.

The signals were installed to ensure traffic delays in both areas are acceptable for normal traffic operations. The traffic signals are used during the busiest travel months through this area, with both signals to remain in operation until Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

For more information regarding the scheduled change to the signal operations, contact Rich Zacher at 605-673-4948 or Rich.Zacher@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-