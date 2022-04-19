STARVED ROCK AND MATTHIESSEN STATE PARKS PARKING ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN

LaSalle, IL, ILLINOIS, April 19 - The Illinois State Police (ISP), in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), want to remind visitors to Starved Rock State Park and Matthiessen State Park about parking in "No Parking Tow-Away" zones.

Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks, situated between Utica, Oglesby, and La Salle, receive approximately 2 million visitors annually. The large volume of visitors has resulted in vehicles being parked in "No Parking Tow-Away" zones located along IL Rt. 178 and IL Rt. 71, adjacent to the parks. The problem is so pervasive it has become a safety issue to pedestrians and motorists. The illegal parking has also made it difficult for first responders to access the area in emergency situations.

Visitors to the parks should be aware of areas marked as "No Parking Tow-Away" zones and are advised parking regulations in those areas will be strictly enforced. While "No Parking Tow-Away" zones are clearly marked, IDOT will be providing additional signage to further denote the zones. In addition to the "No Parking Tow-Away" zones, parking is prohibited upon any bridge or other elevated structure, or within 30 feet upon the approach to any stop sign, yield sign, or traffic control signal located at the side of the roadway.

While the goal is for people to voluntary comply and not park in these zones, ISP Troopers will be dedicated to patrol duties along IL Rt. 178 and IL Rt. 71 and tow trucks will be on site. Vehicles found in violation of the "No Parking Tow-Away" zones will be immediately towed. Citations may also be issued to the owners of vehicles who are found illegally parked. A citation for Parking Where Prohibited is $164 and is considered a moving violation. The estimated fee for towing a vehicle from the area to an area tow yard is approximately $300.

There will be major construction at the intersection of US Rt 6 and IL Rt 178, located just south of Interstate 80 in Utica, this year. IDOT is installing a traffic roundabout at that location. The traffic controls will include temporary stop lights with sensors and timing mechanisms. It is anticipated the traffic backups will be lengthy in that location. It is highly recommended the public utilize alternate routes, such as IL Rt 71 via Ottawa or Oglesby.

Beginning May 1, 2022, the Matthiessen State Park Dells entrance and parking area will be closed until further notice for repairs. Further information on closures at Matthiessen State Park and Starved Rock State Park can be found at Matthiessen State Park - Parks (illinois.gov) and Starved Rock State Park - Parks (illinois.gov).

Those planning a trip to Starved Rock State Park and Matthiessen State Park are encouraged to follow and regularly check their Facebook pages for Starved Rock State Park, IDNR, and Starved Rock Lodge, which provide parking capacity updates and notification when the parks are closed to additional visitors. Links to those Facebook pages can be found here: Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks; Illinois Department of Natural Resources | Facebook; Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center | Facebook.

Overhead message boards and local radio stations also broadcast when the park is closed to additional traffic. As an additional resource, area taxi service information will be posted in various locations around the parks. ISP Troopers and IDNR Conservation Police Officers will be unable to provide transportation services.