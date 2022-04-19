Montgomery County Council and Committee Meetings on April 20, 2022

MARYLAND, April 19 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Council will hold public hearings on the FY23 Operating Budget; Committees will discuss the FY23 Operating Budget, FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and collective bargaining agreements with the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association

The PS Committee will meet on Wednesday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the FY23 Operating Budget for Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS), the Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). The Committee will also discuss collective bargaining agreements with the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (MCVFRA) and the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the Alcohol and Beverage Service (ABS) retail refresh.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz, Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmember Tom Hucker.

The E&C Committee will also meet at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the FY23 Operating Budget for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

The members of the E&C Committee include Chair Craig Rice and Councilmembers Will Jawando (Lead for Libraries) and Nancy Navarro.

The Council will hold public hearings at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the County's FY23 Operating Budget.

The PHED Committee will meet at 3 p.m. to continue reviewing the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan.

The members of the PHED Committee include Chair Hans Riemer and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (Lead for Parks) and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget – Alcohol and Beverage Services

Review: The PS Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for ABS. The recommended FY23 budget for ABS is more than $68 million, which is an increase of more than $1.9 million, or 2.89 percent, from the FY22 approved budget. Personnel costs comprise 57.4 percent of the budget and operating expenses account for the remaining 42.6 percent. Major expenditures for FY23 include a new retail point-of-sale system, delivery trucks, material handling equipment, risk management adjustments, retail store leases, information technology contracts and debt service.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget – Office of Consumer Protection

Review: The PS Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for OCP. The recommended FY23 budget for OCP is more than $2.4 million, which is a one percent increase from the FY22 approved budget. The Committee is expected to receive an update on staff vacancies and recruitment and discuss a business compliance unit, which is under development to provide an enforcement function that proactively monitors the marketplace for violations of the County’s consumer protection laws.

FY23 Operating Budget Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS)

Review: The PS Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for MCFRS. The recommended FY23 budget for OCP is more than $251 million, which is a 7.9 percent increase from the FY22 approved budget. The Committee is expected to discuss the new State Emergency Service Transporter Supplemental Payment Program (ESPP), which will provide a significant source of annual funding from the state.

Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association

Review: The PS Committee will review and make recommendations on the collective bargaining agreement between the County Executive and MCVFRA that are subject to Council review for FY23. The items under consideration include length of service awards, the nominal fee payable to each eligible volunteer and association operating funds. County code requires the Executive to submit to the Council any element of an agreement that requires an appropriation of funds, may have a future fiscal impact, is inconsistent with any County law or regulation or requires the enactment or adoption of any County law or regulation.

FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) – General Government – Other – Alcohol and Beverage Service (ABS) Retail Refresh

Review: The PS Committee will review the FY23-28 CIP for the ABS retail refresh. The FY23-28 CIP for ABS has a total estimated cost of more than $11.4 million over the six-year period. Due to inflation and project delays, estimated costs in FY23-26 have increased by 87 percent or $3.3 million. This project is intended to provide a structured process to ensure that all ABS retail store locations are modernized and updated to provide customers with a friendlier shopping experience in well merchandised stores that offer choice, convenience and knowledgeable staff.

Montgomery County Public Schools FY23 Operating Budget

Review: The E&C Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for MCPS. The Board of Education requested a total FY23 Operating Budget of $2.96 billion which is an increase of $181.2 million over the approved FY22 budget and includes an increase of $134.8 million in the County's contribution. The County Executive’s revised recommended total budget is $129.9 million higher than the FY22 approved budget, with a recommended County contribution that is $86.4 million higher than the FY22 approved budget.

The state has altered the Maintenance of Effort (MOE) formulas to accommodate declines in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, the Maryland General Assembly required the FY23 MOE funding level to be equal to the FY21 local contribution amount. The Executive’s recommended local contribution amount is $86.8 million over the adjusted MOE level. MCPS received a $41.5 million increase in state aid over the approved budget. They also have approximately $165.5 million in available Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding.

Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

Review: The PHED Committee will continue to review the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan. The plan makes recommendations within the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan area for land use and zoning, housing, economic development, urban design, transportation, parks and public spaces, environmental resiliency, community facilities and historic resources.

At the meeting held on March 7, the Committee discussed the introduction to the plan, the eight districts that make up the plan area and recommendations on housing. At the meeting held on March 28, the PHED Committee discussed recommendations for parks, trails and public spaces, transportation, school infrastructure and the Executive’s Fiscal Impact Statement. At the meeting held on April 4, the Committee discussed recommendations for land use and zoning, economic growth and urban design. At this meeting, the Committee will address any remaining recommendations, implementation elements and follow-up items including an assessment of market rate affordable multifamily housing.

