The Edge VR brings virtual reality to the 2022 White Plains ComicFest
Westchester, NY, April 20, 2022 - The Edge VR presents a VR pop-up event at the White Plains Galleria on May 7 & 8, 2022, featuring free VR demos and giveaways.WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge VR opened in September 2021 as New York’s most immersive, full-body virtual reality experience. Next month, the team will be taking a special demo version of their VR experience to White Plains for a pop-up event at Westchester’s White Plains Galleria mall.
The event will take place over the weekend of Saturday, May 7th as part of the White Plains ComicFest and Sunday, May 8th. This is the first time The Edge VR is bringing a custom demo to the Comic Fest, an awesome gathering of comic book and cosplay vendors, creators and enthusiasts. The Edge VR play space will be offering free VR demos, a social media contest, giveaways and more. On Sunday, May 8th the fun continues, with the Galleria mall pop-up event open for the full weekend.
An exclusive, pre-registration VIP list can be accessed on theedgeunreal.com while spots remain. Pre-registration is free and allows participants to choose a preferred time block for the VR demo, on either Saturday or Sunday. Those who aren’t pre-registered can join a walk-up line on the day of the event.
About The Edge VR:
The Edge VR opened the company’s first Experience Center in September 2021 in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. Adults and kids have entered another world with The Edge VR’s highly immersive virtual reality platform and custom experience. Patented magnetic calibration technology allows for full body tracking without hand controllers or heavy backpacks, leading to higher levels of immersion. Visitor reviews note a “fantastic experience”, with an “…environment and storyline that really feels immersive.” For more information, visit www.theedgeunreal.com and follow @theedgevr.
The Edge VR White Plains Galleria Pop Up Event:
Saturday, May 7th from 11AM – 8PM and Sunday, May 8th from 11AM – 6PM
Free special demo event for adults and kids ages 10+
Pre-registration available online and walk-up line day of event
