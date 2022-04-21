SCOUT Establishes Business Development Team Led by Ozge Polson
I understand and value the importance of sight and data from space to support the space ecosystem.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCOUT Inc., a space tech startup developing next-generation space traffic management and autonomous proximity operations services is pleased to announce the hiring of Ozge Polson as the Director of Commercial Business Development. Polson will lead the company’s sales division by developing the infrastructure and framework for SCOUT to fulfill its mission of making space sustainability and space safety a reality.
Polson joins SCOUT with over a decade of experience as an aerospace, defense policy, and business development expert who has extensive experience in both commercial and government sectors. She has successfully advised multiple space industry start-ups and managed several multi-million dollar programs from inception to delivery for top defense companies. Polson previously held corporate leadership positions at Washington’s prestigious Woodrow Wilson Center, Hughes Aerospace, and SpinLaunch. Prior to that, Polson worked as an international market entry consultant at KRL International, where she represented Fortune 500 companies and government institutions in front of the U.S. Congress.
“Polson has a proven track record in business development at both small and large space companies, space policy, defense, and has the drive and passion for our mission,” said Eric Ingram, CEO, and Founder of SCOUT. “These skills will be valuable assets in the next stages of SCOUT’s growth and development. We look forward to benefiting from her leadership and expertise as we continue to scale our operations and execute on our plan of securing a safe and sustainable environment in space.”
Utilizing her extensive network in Washington, D.C., Polson continues to partner with government institutions and commercial customers to support SCOUT's vision and meet the growing demand for reliable satellite operations.
“I am looking forward to representing SCOUT and working with customers and partners to achieve their vision of creating a safe and sustainable space environment,” stated Polson. “I understand and value the importance of sight and data from space to support the space ecosystem.”
Since June of 2021, SCOUT has been successfully operating in space following the launch of its SCOUT-Vision proximity operation system. Last month, SCOUT completed its funding bridge round led by Decisive Point with follow-on participation from the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation and Geospatial Alpha.
About SCOUT:
SCOUT was founded in 2019 with the mission to enable a new era of space safety and transparency. SCOUT’s in-space products and services, first launched in June 2021, allow spacecraft to see and understand things around them. The orbital distributed sensor network developed by SCOUT will significantly improve Space Domain Awareness (SDA) and ensure responsible use of the space environment. The company is a Techstars, MassChallenge, and venture-backed startup with ongoing government contracts and commercial paid pilots. SCOUT holds the Established® 2021 Startup of the Year® title. For more information, visit www.scout.space.
