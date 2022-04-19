Island Digital Voices shares stories of Islanders

CANADA, April 19 - A new project was launched today by the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation to capture, share and preserve stories of Islanders.

Island Digital Voices highlights stories of interesting, notable, and intriguing Islanders. The goals of the project are to encourage Islanders to record and share their oral and written histories, and to provide young storytellers with the opportunity to practice their craft in a professional setting.

"My passion for storytelling is certainly no secret. I believe it is an effective form of art that can help us learn about the past and understand who we are as Islanders. Island Digital Voices will allow us to not only share our stories with Islanders, but with people around the world." - Premier Dennis King

"This digital voice series will certainly be enjoyed by people of all ages; however, the project uses an approach that is more focused on youth. Educators are encouraged to use these stories in their classrooms, as it is imperative we support young talents interested in both storytelling and history to ensure our culture is preserved and appreciated for generations to come," said Premier King.

"Intangible heritage, such as the stories captured through Island Digital Voices project, are every bit as important as the heirlooms and artifacts sitting in people's basements, closets and in the Foundation's provincial artifact collection," said Matthew McRae, Executive Director of the PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation. "There are so many fascinating stories to be found right in our own backyards. I would encourage all Islanders, young and old, to look within their households and communities for interesting Island stories and experiences and to document those stories for future generations."

To watch, listen or read the latest Island Digital Voices stories or to suggest someone to be profiled, visit: Island Digital Voices

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca