Senator Haywood Responds to Call with Mayor Kenney on Gun Violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – April 19, 2022 – Today, State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia), State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia), Sister Taleah Taylor, President and Founder of the City of Dreams Coalition, and Rev. Kent Matthies of the Unitarian Society of Germantown, released the following statement in response to a phone call with Mayor Kenney.

“This morning, Mayor Kenney reached out to Senator Haywood. They had a good conversation, and the mayor welcomed a discussion of the six demands. The mayor agreed to set up a meeting for an in-depth discussion of ways to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia. As a result, we discontinued the sit-in at City Hall today. Thank you to everyone who organized and met at LOVE Park. We will continue to fight for the six demands.”

###

